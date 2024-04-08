WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, and BRP US Inc. (BRP) are pleased to announce the renewal of their long-term retail financing agreement in the United States. This extends a partnership that began in 2009, reaffirming both parties' dedication to providing competitive financing options to BRP dealers and customers.

With over 30 years in equipment lending, Sheffield Financial's retail financing is a proven platform for streamlined financing of BRP powersport products. BRP dealers benefit from seven days a week "live" dealer support, competitive rates, rapid funding, and flexible loan terms, enhancing their customers' buying experience with clear, competitive, and fast financing.

BRP dealers have access to Sheffield Financial's newest technology, including a mobile-friendly online prequalification and a unique dealer URL and QR code. These tools can seamlessly integrate across various marketing channels, including websites, text messages, emails, showroom hang tags, and more. BRP customers benefit from a fast online prequalification decision with no impact to their credit, enabling them to effortlessly transition to formal financing, either online or at a BRP dealer.

"As a trusted BRP partner, Sheffield Financial is excited to continue offering innovative financing options that drive growth and success for BRP dealers and enhances the purchasing experience for BRP powersport and marine enthusiasts," said Susan Andersson, Head of National Accounts at Sheffield Financial.

"Going on 15 years of partnership with BRP and our dealers, Sheffield has helped a wide range of consumers and outdoor enthusiast access ownership of our industry-leading products and create memories with their friends and family," said Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports and Marine, at BRP. "We look forward to continuing working with Sheffield to offer financing products that are competitive and that elevate the experience at the dealership."

The agreement renewal between Sheffield Financial and BRP represents a significant milestone in the long-term partnership, setting the stage for continued mutual growth together. BRP dealer and customers can expect continued innovative retail financing options from Sheffield Financial as they explore the outdoors with BRP products.

About Sheffield Financial

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, Member FDIC, is a trusted leader in providing simple, easy and fast installment financing to the powersports, marine, compact tractor, outdoor power equipment, and trailer industries. Founded over 30 years ago, Sheffield Financial has grown into a powerhouse serving hundreds of leading brands and financing millions of customers across the USA. Backed by Truist Bank, one of the largest financial service holding companies in the USA, Sheffield Financial offers innovative financial options, friendly service and simple, easy and fast retail financing to help manufacturers and dealers drive more retail sales. Learn more at Sheffield Financial.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $535 billion as of December 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

