Truist CFO to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

05/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Monday, June 13, 2022, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-cfo-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-us-financials-payments--cre-conference-301556680.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
