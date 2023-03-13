Truist Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement

We're inviting you to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Truist Financial Corporation on April 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This year's meeting will be a "hybrid" meeting, meaning it will be held in person at Truist Center, Innovation and Technology Center, 14th Floor, 214 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, with concurrent virtual participation for shareholders who choose not to be physically present. Shareholders who choose to attend the meeting online may vote their shares and submit questions during the meeting by visiting the website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TFC2023. All shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 16, 2023 are invited to attend the Annual Meeting.
2022 was a pivotal year for Truist. We continued to lean into our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities as we completed our final merger milestones and successfully shifted our focus to executional excellence and purposeful growth.
We showed care for our teammates with an industry-leading minimum wage increase, created new ways to meet our clients' needs through initiatives like Truist One Banking, and enhanced digital offerings like Truist Invest and Truist Trade. And we supported our communities in many ways, including announcing a $120 million commitment to small businesses and moving quickly to help areas in need in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
I look forward to further realizing the company's potential in 2023 as we fully leverage our increased capacity, expanded capabilities, and talent to actualize our purpose.
Once again, we are providing proxy materials to many of our shareholders through the internet to support Truist's sustainability efforts by saving paper and reducing costs. We believe this will offer you a convenient way to access Truist's proxy materials. This year, shareholders will be able to submit questions both live and in advance of the Annual Meeting. Please read this proxy statement carefully as it contains important information about the Annual Meeting and the matters on which we ask for your vote.
We encourage you to vote your shares in advance (1) through the internet, (2) by phone, or (3) if you received your proxy materials by mail, by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form in the envelope provided for your convenience. If you submit your proxy before the Annual Meeting, but later decide to attend the Annual Meeting, you may still vote at the meeting if you follow the proper procedures described in the accompanying materials. Every vote is important, and we look forward to hearing from you.
Thank you for your support in helping Truist inspire and build better lives and communities.
Sincerely,
William H. Rogers, Jr.
Thomas E. Skains
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Independent Lead Director
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Location:
Truist Center
Date and Time:
Innovation and Technology Center - 14th Floor
April 25, 2023
214 N. Tryon Street
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Charlotte, North Carolina
and
Webcast in a virtual format at
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TFC2023
AGENDA
Election of the 21 director nominees named in the proxy statement, each for a one-year term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders
Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Truist's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023
Non-bindingadvisory vote to approve Truist's executive compensation program
Non-bindingadvisory vote on the frequency of Truist's "Say-on-Pay" votes
Shareholder proposal regarding an independent Chairman of the Board of Directors, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting
Any other business that may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting
You can vote at the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on February 16,
2023.
The hybrid Annual Meeting will be held in person at Truist Center, Innovation and Technology Center, 14th Floor, 214 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina and online. If you are attending the meeting in person, you will be asked to present proof of stock ownership as of the record date, as well as valid photo identification, such as a driver's license. To attend the Annual Meeting online, vote, and submit your questions virtually during the Annual Meeting, please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TFC2023. You will log into the virtual Annual Meeting by
entering your name, a valid email address and unique 16-digit control number found on your Notice of Internet
Availability, proxy card or voting instruction form.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Ellen M. Fitzsimmons
Chief Legal Officer, Head of Public
Affairs and Corporate Secretary
March 13, 2023
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to Be Held on April 25, 2023:
The solicitation of the enclosed proxy is made on behalf of the Board of Directors for use at the Annual Meeting to be held on April 25, 2023. A copy of
this proxy statement, our 2023 Annual Report, and our 2022 Form 10-K are available at: www.proxyvote.com.
