Truist Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement

March 13, 2023

Dear Fellow Owner:

We're inviting you to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Truist Financial Corporation on April 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This year's meeting will be a "hybrid" meeting, meaning it will be held in person at Truist Center, Innovation and Technology Center, 14th Floor, 214 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, with concurrent virtual participation for shareholders who choose not to be physically present. Shareholders who choose to attend the meeting online may vote their shares and submit questions during the meeting by visiting the website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TFC2023. All shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 16, 2023 are invited to attend the Annual Meeting.

2022 was a pivotal year for Truist. We continued to lean into our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities as we completed our final merger milestones and successfully shifted our focus to executional excellence and purposeful growth.

We showed care for our teammates with an industry-leading minimum wage increase, created new ways to meet our clients' needs through initiatives like Truist One Banking, and enhanced digital offerings like Truist Invest and Truist Trade. And we supported our communities in many ways, including announcing a $120 million commitment to small businesses and moving quickly to help areas in need in the aftermath of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

I look forward to further realizing the company's potential in 2023 as we fully leverage our increased capacity, expanded capabilities, and talent to actualize our purpose.

Once again, we are providing proxy materials to many of our shareholders through the internet to support Truist's sustainability efforts by saving paper and reducing costs. We believe this will offer you a convenient way to access Truist's proxy materials. This year, shareholders will be able to submit questions both live and in advance of the Annual Meeting. Please read this proxy statement carefully as it contains important information about the Annual Meeting and the matters on which we ask for your vote.

We encourage you to vote your shares in advance (1) through the internet, (2) by phone, or (3) if you received your proxy materials by mail, by signing, dating, and returning the enclosed proxy card or voting instruction form in the envelope provided for your convenience. If you submit your proxy before the Annual Meeting, but later decide to attend the Annual Meeting, you may still vote at the meeting if you follow the proper procedures described in the accompanying materials. Every vote is important, and we look forward to hearing from you.

Thank you for your support in helping Truist inspire and build better lives and communities.

Sincerely,