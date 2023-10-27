On October 27, 2023, Truist Financial Corporation (the ?Company?) issued and sold $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 7.161% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes, Series G (Senior), due October 30, 2029 (the ?Notes?). The Notes were registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-261845) filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ?Registration Statement?).

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the following documents are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K and shall be incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement: (i) the legal opinion of Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP, as counsel to the Company, regarding the issuance and sale of the Notes, and (ii) the legal opinion of Ellen M. Fitzsimmons, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Head of Public Affairs, and Corporate Secretary and Michael J. Shumaker, Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel of the Company.