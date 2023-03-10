Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Truist Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFC   US89832Q1094

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:45:54 2023-03-10 pm EST
38.82 USD   -6.74%
03:01pTruist Financial Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51aTruist Foundation Leads the Way With $5M Commitment to the American Red Cross to Grow Disaster Response Capacity
AQ
03/08Truist Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Truist Financial Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 03:01pm EST
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is currently at $38.72, down $2.90 or 6.97%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 30, 2020, when it closed at $38.05

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 9.71%

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 16.26% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending April 3, 2020, when it fell 18.21%

--Down 17.53% month-to-date

--Down 10.02% year-to-date

--Down 42.56% from its all-time closing high of $67.41 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 32.24% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it closed at $57.14

--Down 36.06% from its 52-week closing high of $60.56 on March 29, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $37.85; lowest intraday level since Sept. 30, 2020, when it hit $37.00

--Down 9.05% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.77%

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:42:53 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1500ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 108 M - -
Net income 2023 6 546 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,58x
Yield 2023 5,15%
Capitalization 55 268 M 55 268 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 53 987
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Truist Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 41,62 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Henry Rogers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael B. Maguire Chief Financial Officer
Dallas S. Clement Independent Director
Agnes Bundy Scanlan Independent Director
Paul D. Donahue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.28%55 268
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.76%383 637
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.79%244 437
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%214 907
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 633
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%156 042