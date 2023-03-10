Truist Financial Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is currently at $38.72, down $2.90 or 6.97%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 30, 2020, when it closed at $38.05

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 9.71%

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 16.26% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending April 3, 2020, when it fell 18.21%

--Down 17.53% month-to-date

--Down 10.02% year-to-date

--Down 42.56% from its all-time closing high of $67.41 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 32.24% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it closed at $57.14

--Down 36.06% from its 52-week closing high of $60.56 on March 29, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $37.85; lowest intraday level since Sept. 30, 2020, when it hit $37.00

--Down 9.05% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.77%

--Fifth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:42:53 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

