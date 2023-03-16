Advanced search
    TFC   US89832Q1094

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08:22 2023-03-16 am EDT
31.56 USD   -1.68%
10:48aTruist Financial Down Over 8%, on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Some Calm -2-
DJ
03/15Citigroup Upgrades Truist Financial to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $52
MT
Truist Financial Down Over 8%, on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

03/16/2023 | 10:48am EDT
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is currently at $29.33, down $2.77 or 8.63%


--Would be lowest close since April 3, 2020, when it closed at $27.21

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Down 37.53% month-to-date

--Down 31.84% year-to-date

--Down 56.49% from its all-time closing high of $67.41 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 50.15% from 52 weeks ago (March 17, 2022), when it closed at $58.84

--Down 51.57% from its 52-week closing high of $60.56 on March 29, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $28.70; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $28.46

--Down 10.59% at today's intraday low

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:30:29 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1047ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 295 M - -
Net income 2023 6 548 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,62x
Yield 2023 6,68%
Capitalization 42 633 M 42 633 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 53 987
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 32,10 $
Average target price 52,23 $
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Henry Rogers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael B. Maguire Chief Financial Officer
Dallas S. Clement Independent Director
Agnes Bundy Scanlan Independent Director
Paul D. Donahue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-25.40%42 633
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740