Truist Financial Down Over 8%, on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is currently at $29.33, down $2.77 or 8.63%
--Would be lowest close since April 3, 2020, when it closed at $27.21
--Currently down eight of the past nine days
--Down 37.53% month-to-date
--Down 31.84% year-to-date
--Down 56.49% from its all-time closing high of $67.41 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Down 50.15% from 52 weeks ago (March 17, 2022), when it closed at $58.84
--Down 51.57% from its 52-week closing high of $60.56 on March 29, 2022
--Would be a new 52-week closing low
--Traded as low as $28.70; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $28.46
--Down 10.59% at today's intraday low
--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:30:29 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-16-23 1047ET