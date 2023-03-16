Truist Financial Down Over 8%, on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is currently at $29.33, down $2.77 or 8.63%

--Would be lowest close since April 3, 2020, when it closed at $27.21

--Currently down eight of the past nine days

--Down 37.53% month-to-date

--Down 31.84% year-to-date

--Down 56.49% from its all-time closing high of $67.41 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 50.15% from 52 weeks ago (March 17, 2022), when it closed at $58.84

--Down 51.57% from its 52-week closing high of $60.56 on March 29, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $28.70; lowest intraday level since April 6, 2020, when it hit $28.46

--Down 10.59% at today's intraday low

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:30:29 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 1047ET