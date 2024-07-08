CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2024 - To care for its Texas teammates, clients and communities, Truist Foundation today announced it will donate $100,000, which will be distributed to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Atlantic Hurricane Season Recovery Fund and the American Red Cross, to support relief and recovery efforts in communities impacted by Tropical Storm Beryl, which is expected to escalate to a Category 1 Hurricane by landfall.

"We realize 2024 is going to be a devasting storm season, and Truist Foundation is prepared to help minimize the impact of these disasters," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Today's grant is just one example of how the Truist family and our trusted partners come together to provide care to our teammates, clients and communities in times of need, ensuring they are equipped to recover, rebuild and become more resilient."

A portion of the donation will be focused on medium- and long-term recovery informed by disaster experts in partnership with those in the affected communities. Support will address needs such as rebuilding homes, providing mental health, legal and disaster case management services, and other urgent challenges identified as recovery efforts progress.

Additionally, earlier this year, Truist Foundation donated $1 million to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, designed to deploy assistance quickly to communities impacted by events such as Tropical Storm Beryl. Those funds help provide food, shelter, emotional support, comfort kits and other immediate relief supplies to thousands of families and individuals impacted by such disasters.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an equal opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the foundation's leading initiatives - the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.