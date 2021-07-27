Truist Financial Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend

By Stephen Nakrosis



Truist Financial Corp. on Tuesday said its board raised the company's regular quarterly cash dividend by 7%.

The financial services company said its new dividend of 48 cents would be payable on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 13.

Also on Tuesday, Truist said its board declared dividends on the company's Series I, Series J, Series N Fixed, Series O, Series Q Fixed and Series R preferred stock.

