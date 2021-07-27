Log in
    TFC   US89832Q1094

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFC)
  Report
Truist Financial Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Truist Financial Corp. on Tuesday said its board raised the company's regular quarterly cash dividend by 7%.

The financial services company said its new dividend of 48 cents would be payable on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 13.

Also on Tuesday, Truist said its board declared dividends on the company's Series I, Series J, Series N Fixed, Series O, Series Q Fixed and Series R preferred stock.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-21 1741ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 277 M - -
Net income 2021 5 819 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 73 279 M 73 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 52 248
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Truist Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 54,90 $
Average target price 62,92 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kelly S. King Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William Henry Rogers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Daryl N. Bible Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott E. Case Chief Information Officer
Dallas S. Clement Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION14.54%73 279
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901