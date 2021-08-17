Truist Financial : announces leadership transitions (Form 8-K)

Truist announces leadership transitions





CEO Kelly King to become executive chairman of the board of directors





President and COO Bill Rogers to become chief executive officer





Leadership team named effective Sept. 1





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 - Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced its new executive leadership structure, effective Sept. 1. President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers Jr. will succeed Kelly S. King as chief executive officer on Sept. 12, 2021, as previously announced in February 2019 as part of the merger of equals that formed Truist. King will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors of Truist Financial Corporation effective through March 12, 2022.





'With our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities firmly established within a strong culture, I have the highest confidence in what our Truist teammates will accomplish under Bill's leadership,' King said. 'He's a highly regarded industry leader, having served as the chief executive officer and chairman of SunTrust for eight years, and is perfectly equipped for the responsibility and opportunity to take the company forward.'





'It will be an honor to serve as the next CEO of Truist and succeed Kelly, whose inspirational leadership has made an enduring, positive impact on our clients, teammates, communities and me personally,' Rogers said. 'When we announced the merger of equals, we were confident of strong cultural alignment, the ability to achieve industry-leading outcomes, the ability to grow revenue through complementary businesses and the opportunity to gain the scale to invest in digitization and innovation. We saw all of those attributes, and more, proven in our first months together, especially as we served clients, teammates and communities through a pandemic.





'As we complete the final stages of Truist's integration in the months ahead, we're driving the strategies and trajectory of Truist, especially advancing our client-centered digital strategies. I'm pleased to name the members of the Truist Executive Leadership team and their roles, effective Sept. 1,' Rogers said.





Daryl N. Bible, will be chief financial officer; Scott Case will be chief information officer; Beau Cummins will be vice chair; Ellen M. Fitzsimmons will be chief legal officer and head of public affairs; John Howard, will be the chief insurance officer; Mike Maguire will be chief national consumer finance services and payments officer; Kimberly Moore-Wright will be chief teammate officer and head of enterprise diversity; Brant J. Standridge will be chief retail community banking officer; Clarke R. Starnes III will be chief risk officer; Joseph M. Thompson will be chief wealth officer; David H. Weaver will be chief commercial community banking officer, and Donta L. Wilson will be chief digital and client experience officer. Additionally, Amy Collins will be named chief of staff to work alongside Rogers and the Executive Leadership team to maximize impact.













'I could not be more excited about the opportunity we have at Truist to fulfill its incredible potential, helping to deliver exceptional client experiences, and to inspire and build better lives and communities,' Rogers said. 'I look forward to working with this best-in-class leadership team and our 54,000 skilled and dedicated teammates.'





About Truist

