    TFC   US89832Q1094

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFC)
Truist Financial : announces redemption of senior notes due September 2021

07/23/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will redeem all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.200% senior notes due Sept. 3, 2021 (CUSIP 05531FBD4) on the redemption date of Aug. 3, 2021.

The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-redemption-of-senior-notes-due-september-2021-301340354.html

