Truist Foundation supports American Red Cross humanitarian mission through Annual Disaster Giving Program

CHARLOTTE, NC [November9, 2021]- Today the American Red Cross is recognizing Truist Foundation, headquartered in Charlotte, for supporting Red Cross Disaster Relief through the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) with an annual pledge of $1 million. Thanks to forward-thinking contributions in advance of disasters, the Red Cross is prepared to help meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small, anytime and anywhere across the U.S.

ADGP members-along with their employees and customers-pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters, powering the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support to those in crisis. These annual contributions allow the Red Cross to respond whenever and wherever disasters occur, help families during the recovery process and prepare people for future emergencies.

"We're honored to count Truist Foundation as a valued member of our Annual Disaster Giving Program," said Allison Taylor, regional executive of the Greater Carolinas at the American Red Cross. "ADGP members are truly unique because their generous contributions to the Red Cross in advance of disasters allow us to prepare communities nationwide for emergencies and to respond immediately with food, shelter and care after a disaster strikes to help people in need whenever and wherever."

"At Truist Foundation we care about the well-being of others in our communities," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Our support of American Red Cross ensures people receive the direct and immediate response they need during the aftermath of a disaster."

While large disasters like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires typically draw national attention, each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country-the majority of which are home fires. Generous contributions from ADGP members enable the Red Cross to provide services to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income.

And thanks to ADGP members, Red Cross volunteers are also in their local communities every day, conducting disaster preparedness presentations and giving people the reassurance and confidence to face crises of all kinds.

Individuals can help people affected by disasters big and small by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations to Disaster Relief enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Truist Foundation <_o3a_p>

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation. <_o3a_p>