Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Truist Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFC   US89832Q1094

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Truist Foundation supports American Red Cross humanitarian mission through Annual Disaster Giving Program

11/09/2021 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, NC [November9, 2021]- Today the American Red Cross is recognizing Truist Foundation, headquartered in Charlotte, for supporting Red Cross Disaster Relief through the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) with an annual pledge of $1 million. Thanks to forward-thinking contributions in advance of disasters, the Red Cross is prepared to help meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small, anytime and anywhere across the U.S.

ADGP members-along with their employees and customers-pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters, powering the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support to those in crisis. These annual contributions allow the Red Cross to respond whenever and wherever disasters occur, help families during the recovery process and prepare people for future emergencies.

"We're honored to count Truist Foundation as a valued member of our Annual Disaster Giving Program," said Allison Taylor, regional executive of the Greater Carolinas at the American Red Cross. "ADGP members are truly unique because their generous contributions to the Red Cross in advance of disasters allow us to prepare communities nationwide for emergencies and to respond immediately with food, shelter and care after a disaster strikes to help people in need whenever and wherever."

"At Truist Foundation we care about the well-being of others in our communities," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Our support of American Red Cross ensures people receive the direct and immediate response they need during the aftermath of a disaster."

While large disasters like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires typically draw national attention, each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country-the majority of which are home fires. Generous contributions from ADGP members enable the Red Cross to provide services to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income.

And thanks to ADGP members, Red Cross volunteers are also in their local communities every day, conducting disaster preparedness presentations and giving people the reassurance and confidence to face crises of all kinds.

Individuals can help people affected by disasters big and small by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations to Disaster Relief enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About Truist Foundation <_o3a_p>

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation. <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Truist Financial Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:24:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:26aTruist Foundation supports American Red Cross humanitarian mission through Annual Disas..
PU
11/05INSIDER SELL : Truist Financial
MT
11/03Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target for Truist Financial to $68 From $70, Maintains Outpe..
MT
11/03Usher's New Look Awarded $500,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support financial lit..
PR
11/02TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
10/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Truist Financial PT to $70 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/26TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles ..
AQ
10/26Truist Financial Corporation Announces Retirement of Paul R. Garcia from the Board
CI
10/26Truist Financial Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.48 a Share, Payable Dec. 1 to ..
MT
10/26Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 389 M - -
Net income 2021 6 017 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 86 461 M 86 461 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 53 638
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Truist Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 64,77 $
Average target price 66,11 $
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Henry Rogers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daryl N. Bible Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kelly S. King Executive Chairman
Scott E. Case Chief Information Officer
Dallas S. Clement Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION35.13%86 461
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%499 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.19%387 435
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 230
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.56%202 831