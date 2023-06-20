Advanced search
    TFC   US89832Q1094

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-20 pm EDT
31.35 USD   -1.72%
Truist announces second-quarter 2023 earnings call details

06/20/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report second-quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Mike Maguire will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access the live earnings call by webcast or dial-in as follows:

Webcast:
https://app.webinar.net/ao9lg3ZzQDX

Dial-in:
855-303-0072, passcode 100038

Additional details:
The news release and presentation materials will be available at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-call-details-301855957.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
