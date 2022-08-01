Log in
  5. Truist Financial Corporation
    TFC   US89832Q1094

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(TFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:05 2022-08-01 pm EDT
50.05 USD   -0.83%
Truist hires Chris Ward as head of Wholesale Payments

08/01/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Ward will be responsible for treasury solutions, merchant services and commercial card solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced J. Christopher Ward has been hired to lead its Wholesale Payments business including treasury solutions, merchant services and commercial card solutions.

Ward will be responsible for developing and delivering comprehensive and integrated payment capabilities for Truist's business clients, reporting to Chief Consumer Finance and Payments Officer Michael Maguire.

"Truist is committed to providing distinctive, secure and successful experiences for our clients," said Maguire. "We are thrilled to add Chris' deep subject matter expertise and strong track record of innovation and leadership to Truist Wholesale Payments."

Ward brings more than 30 years of payments experience including leadership roles in product management, strategy, sales, technology and operations. Prior to joining Truist, Ward spent 10 years at PNC where he most recently served as executive vice president and head of data, digital and innovation for treasury management. 

"I'm excited to join Truist and even more excited about Truist's commitment to investments in payments," said Ward. "Payments will play an increasingly critical role in the future of banking, and I look forward to leading Truist Wholesale Payments and driving innovation and transformation for our clients."

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.  Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-hires-chris-ward-as-head-of-wholesale-payments-301596432.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
