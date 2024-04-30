The team is the key ingredient in our recipe for success, with over 5,400 employees working together every day to enhance lives through cannabis. The resilience, dedication, and passion of our team members is evident in every aspect of our business.

Our ability to execute on our plan last year meaningfully strengthened our competitive position, and we are poised and ready for the coming wave of growth catalysts.

In our home state of Florida, voters will decide this November whether to approve adult use cannabis. Trulieve is uniquely prepared to serve a potential Florida market of 22 million residents and 138 million annual tourist visits, in addition to the state's already robust medical market, thanks to our leading retail network and our ability to bring more capacity online. With the addition of adult-use, we estimate Florida could be the largest legal cannabis market in the world, reaching up to $6 billion in annual sales.

The Smart & Safe Florida campaign is the sponsor of the adult use ballot initiative to be decided in November.

In other markets, we have opportunities to expand our presence while reinforcing our brand equity and value proposition. In Ohio, we are preparing for the launch of adult use sales which could commence as soon as this summer. In Arizona, we are completing the rebranding of all stores to the Trulieve brand. In Pennsylvania, we are opening our 21st dispensary this year. With continued growth anticipated in Georgia, Maryland, and West Virginia, we plan to further expand our loyal customer base and branded product distribution.