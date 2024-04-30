TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP. ATTN: CORPORATE SECRETARY 6749 BEN BOSTIC ROAD QUINCY, FL 32351
SCAN TO w
VIEW MATERIALS &VOTE
VOTE BY INTERNET
Before The Meeting - Go to www.proxyvote.comor scan the QR Barcode above
Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information. Vote by 11:59 P.M. ET on June 11, 2024. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.
During The Meeting - Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TCNNF2024
You may attend the meeting via the Internet and vote during the meeting. Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow available and follow the instructions.
VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903
Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions. Vote by 11:59 P.M. ET on June 11, 2024. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.
VOTE BY MAIL
Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.
TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:
V49630-P12050
KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS
THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.
DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals:
- Number of Directors: To set the number of directors of the Company at seven (7).
- Election of Directors
For Against Abstain
! ! !
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals 3, 4 and 5:
3. Advisory (Non-Binding) vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (Say-on-Pay).
For Against Abstain
! ! !
Nominees:
For
Withhold
4. To approve the amendment and restatement of the
Company's 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
2a.
Thad Beshears
!
!
5. To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the
Board of WithumSmith+Brown, PC as auditors for the
2b.
Peter Healy
!
!
Company for the year ending December 31, 2024.
NOTE: Such other business as may properly come before the
2c.
Richard May
!
!
meeting or any adjournment thereof.
2d.
Thomas Millner
!
!
2e.
Jane Morreau
!
!
2f.
Kim Rivers
!
!
2g.
Susan Thronson
!
!
! ! !
! ! !
Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give full title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized officer.
Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]
Date
Signature (Joint Owners)
Date
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual and Special Meeting:
The Notice, Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.
V49631-P12050
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.
Form of Proxy - Annual and Special Meeting to be held on June 12, 2024
Appointment of Proxyholder
Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person is someone
I/We being the undersigned holder(s) of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. hereby appoint
OR
other than the Management Nominees listed herein:
Kim Rivers or, failing her, Eric Powers
as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act, and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual and Special Meeting of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to be held via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TCNNF2024 at 10:00 A.M. EDT on June 12, 2024 or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This form of proxy is solicited by and on behalf of the board of directors.
Proxies must be received by 11:59 P.M., ET, on June 11, 2024.
Notes to Proxy
- Each holder has the right to appoint a person, who need not be a holder, to attend and represent him or her at the Annual and Special Meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided.
- If the securities are registered in the name of more than one holder (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.) then all of the registered owners must sign this proxy in the space provided on the reverse. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual, you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
- This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name appears on the proxy.
- If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed to the holder.
- The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder; however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by the board of directors.
- The securities represented by this proxy will be voted or withheld from voting, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
Continued and to be signed on reverse side
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2024 22:02:27 UTC.