    TRUL   CA89788C1041

TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.

(TRUL)
  Report
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:59:51 2023-04-05 pm EDT
6.690 CAD   -2.76%
04:53pTrulieve Cannabis : Emerging Growth Company ☐ - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pTrulieve Cannabis Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:30pTRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP. - 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trulieve Cannabis : Emerging Growth Company ☐ - Form 8-K

04/05/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): April 5, 2023

TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.

(Exact Name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

British Columbia 000-56248 84-2231905

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

6749 Ben Bostic Road

Quincy, FL

32351
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(850) 508-0261

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Registrant's name or former address, if change since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

N/A N/A N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging Growth Company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01

Other Events

This current report on Form 8-Kis filed for the purpose of disclosing that as of March 1, 2023 there were 159,761,126 Subordinate Voting Shares, 26,263,860 Multiple Voting Shares (on an as converted basis) and zero (0) Super Voting Shares (on an as converted basis) of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") issued and outstanding. The cover page to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2023 (the "2022 Form 10-K")incorrectly reported the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (on an as converted basis) of the Company due to a clerical error. There are no changes to the per share amounts reported for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 in the 2022 Form 10-K.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
By:

/s/ Eric Powers

Name: Eric Powers
Title: Chief Legal Officer

Date: April 5, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 20:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
