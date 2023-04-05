Trulieve Cannabis : Emerging Growth Company ☐ - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.
This current report on Form 8-Kis filed for the purpose of disclosing that as of March 1, 2023 there were 159,761,126 Subordinate Voting Shares, 26,263,860 Multiple Voting Shares (on an as converted basis) and zero (0) Super Voting Shares (on an as converted basis) of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") issued and outstanding. The cover page to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2023 (the "2022 Form 10-K")incorrectly reported the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (on an as converted basis) of the Company due to a clerical error. There are no changes to the per share amounts reported for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 in the 2022 Form 10-K.
Date: April 5, 2023