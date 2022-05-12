Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TRUL   CA89788C1041

TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.

(TRUL)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/12 12:05:19 pm EDT
18.01 CAD   +1.98%
11:49aTrulieve Cannabis beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong pot demand
RE
06:36aTRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:19aTRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Trulieve Cannabis beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong pot demand

05/12/2022 | 11:49am EDT
May 12 (Reuters) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp reported a 64% jump in first-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat estimates, on the back of wider acceptance and demand for pot and related products.

The company's shares rose 5.78% to C$18.68.

More states in the U.S are moving towards allowing sale of recreational cannabis, with 18 already on board, underscoring continued support and demand for cannabis since the imposition of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results come a month after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to end the federal ban on marijuana, though the measure was seen as unlikely to pass the Senate.

"We are coming home to the roost on the federal side...Do I think comprehensive policy reform will likely happen this year? Likely not. However, do I think there is a path for incremental reform? Absolutely do," Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers told Reuters.

While Trulieve has expanded its geographical footprint through the acquisition of Harvest last year, Florida remains the company's largest market with about 70% of its dispensaries operating in the state, where only medical marijuana is legal.

"We continue to see high growth (in Florida) in terms of medical patients on a week over week basis," Rivers said, adding that potential for recreational program would be a catalyst going ahead. "The punchline on the quarter is revenue came in better than expected and margin rate was stable, while Trulieve generated $45 million in operating cash flow," said analyst Matt Mcginley from Needham.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $318.3 million, topping average expectations of $306.4 million, according to Refinitiv IBES, boosted by an increase in retail sales and overall patient count.

The company's adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 16% to $105.5 million in the reported quarter. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
