Trulieve Cannabis reports lower quarterly core profit on slow demand

The company had said in November that it would be lowering production to match the dip in demand.

"In 2023, we are laser focused on cash generation while investing to build a sustainable company designed to thrive in an integrated commerce environment," said Chief Executive Kim Rivers in a statement.

The Florida-based company's adjusted core profit fell to $85 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $100.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)