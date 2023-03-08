Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRUL   CA89788C1041

TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.

(TRUL)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59:56 2023-03-07 pm EST
9.020 CAD    0.00%
06:48aTrulieve Cannabis reports lower quarterly core profit on slow demand
RE
06:22aTRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:16aTrulieve Cannabis Corp. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trulieve Cannabis reports lower quarterly core profit on slow demand

03/08/2023 | 06:48am EST
(Reuters) - Trulieve Cannabis Corp reported a fall in its adjusted core profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as demand for cannabis-related products scaled back after a pandemic-led surge amid regulatory challenges, inflation and a dip in prices.

The company had said in November that it would be lowering production to match the dip in demand.

"In 2023, we are laser focused on cash generation while investing to build a sustainable company designed to thrive in an integrated commerce environment," said Chief Executive Kim Rivers in a statement.

The Florida-based company's adjusted core profit fell to $85 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $100.9 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 242 M - -
Net income 2022 -181 M - -
Net Debt 2022 628 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 221 M 1 221 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,57 $
Average target price 25,67 $
Spread / Average Target 291%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kim Rivers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. White President
Alex DAmico Chief Financial Officer
Jason Pernell Chief Information Officer
Nilyum Jhala Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.-12.09%1 221
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.94%401 294
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.29%325 325
MERCK & CO., INC.0.29%282 469
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-15.09%280 156
ABBVIE INC.-5.37%270 594