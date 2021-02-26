Truly International : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO A MAJOR TRANSACTION FOR THE FORMATION OF THE AMOLED JV COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRULY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 信利國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00732)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO A MAJOR TRANSACTION

FOR THE FORMATION OF THE AMOLED JV COMPANY

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Truly International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 July 2017 in relation to the major transaction regarding formation of the AMOLED joint venture company (the "Announcement"); and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 28 July 2017, 31 August 2017, 29 September 2017, 30 November 2017, 31 January 2018, 29 March 2018, 31 May 2018, 31 July 2018, 28 September 2018, 30 November 2018, 20 March 2019, 31 May 2019, 30 August 2019, 29 November 2019, 28 February 2020, 29 May 2020, 31 August 2020 and 30 November 2020 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular (the "Delay Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Delay Announcements unless otherwise specified.

As set out in the Delay Announcements, it was expected that the Company would despatch a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other matters, further details of the AMOLED JV Agreement and the transactions thereunder; and the notice convening the EGM to the Shareholders on or before 26 February 2021.

As additional time is required for preparing and finalising certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch of the Circular will be delayed to a date on or before 31 May 2021.

By Order of the Board

Truly International Holdings Limited

Lau Fan Yu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

