9:47 ET -- Trump Media & Technology is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Trump Media was on a roller coaster ride after former U.S. President Donald Trump was found guilty in a hush-money trial Thursday. Trump was convicted of falsifying New York business records, attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election by paying off adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

