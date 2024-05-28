May 28 (Reuters) - Trump Media & Technology Group said on Tuesday it has sent a letter to the commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions to open an investigation to "determine the nature and extent of any illicit activities" in trading of shares of the company. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Barona)
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.
Equities
DJT
US25400Q1058
Investment Holding Companies
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|49.93 USD
|+8.99%
|+3.20%
|+185.31%
|May. 28
|Trump Media asks Louisiana to investigate trading of its shares
|RE
|May. 22
|Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower Premarket Wednesday; Hims & Hers Health, Tesla to Decline
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+185.31%
|8.09B
|+2.29%
|984M
|+41.91%
|872M
|+29.19%
|851M
|+2.01%
|664M
|+4.13%
|631M
|-.--%
|600M
|+10.56%
|548M
|-.--%
|500M
|-17.57%
|470M
