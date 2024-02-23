Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Trupanion, Inc. (“Trupanion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRUP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 15, 2024, Trupanion released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 preliminary financial results wherein the Company disclosed that it "expects to report two material weaknesses in internal controls" within its information technology controls and internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, Trupanion’s stock price fell $12.40, or 35.1%, to close at $22.88 per share on February 16, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Trupanion securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

