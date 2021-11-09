Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Compared to the prior year period, average monthly retention increased to 98.72% on a trailing 12 month basis. The average pet stays with Trupanion for 78 months, up from 76 months in the prior year period. In times of accelerated growth, I believe this performance is exceptional and very hard to do. Well done team. The impact of this sustained high levels of retention is reflected in our progress towards TruTopia, our defined state of self-sustaining growth. In TruTopia, members adding pets or referring friends offset pets turning off.

In the quarter, we narrowed the gap to TruTopia to a mere 0.28%. TruTopia is also a leading indicator of net pet growth, which increased 41% over the prior year period. Over the long-term, we believe companies most likely to be successful are those who can invest in innovation and expand their addressable market. Achieving operating scale, compounding adjusted operating income, and our team's growing ability to put greater sums of capital to work in a disciplined manner, position us to do so.

We highlighted the ways we are growing and investing in our business in our 60 month plan, which can be found in this year's Annual Shareholder Letter. I'll focus my remarks on a few areas. In the quarter, we launched our low and medium ARPU products, Furkin and pet health insurance direct both in Canada. We will operate both brands within our same capital allocation parameters, and over time, we'll aim to grow our addressable market, while offering greater transparency to the industry. Our ability to operate at scale means that we are also able to support the launch of new markets.

By the end of 2025, we aim to grow our addressable market by 40%. We intend on doing this by adding 10,000 international hospitals. This will increase our overall market from 25,000 in North America to 35,000 globally. While doing so, we also expect to expand our active hospital base. Nine months into our 60 month plan, active hospitals totaled over 15,000. For more information on the growth in our active hospitals over the years, please see our prior Shareholder Letters.

As we grow and scale new products, distribution channels, and international markets, our mix of business should continue to evolve. Our metrics will reflect that progression. What won't change are the drivers of the value creation for our business, our adjusted operating income, the amount of capital we can deploy, and the return on our invested capital.

Before I hand it over to Trish, I want to take a moment to welcome Drew formally to the call and congratulate him on his promotion to CFO. Drew joined us in May and has quickly shown himself to be a strong leader and a great all around team member. Drew, it's a pleasure to have you on board. I continue to be humbled by the talent we are attracting to the team. To me, it speaks to our culture and our mission- driven organization.

With that, I'll hand it over to Trish.

Tricia Plouf

Thanks, Darryl.

I want to take a moment to echo Darryl's sentiment and congratulate Drew on his promotion to CFO. We were hopeful when he joined Trupanion as EVP of Finance that this would be the outcome. I'm thrilled that Drew's quick transition and strong leadership provided a pathway to do so on a timeline that has felt natural and seamless. I look forward to focusing my responsibilities on our long-term strategy, and in coordination with Margie, the execution of our 60 month plan. My purview will remain all of operations, finance included, and I will continue to work closely with, as well as be a resource to, Drew and his team to ensure a smooth transition.

