Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Trupanion, Inc - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call, November 3, 2021
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Good afternoon, and welcome to Trupanion's third quarter 2021 financial results conference call.
Participating on today's call are Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Wolff, Chief Financial Officer. Margi Tooth and Tricia Plouf, our Co-Presidents, will be joining Darryl and Drew for the Q&A portion of today's call.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during today's conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding the future operations, opportunities, and financial performance of Trupanion within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a high degree of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties are included in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website, as well as the Company's most recent annual report on Forms 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Today's presentation contains references to non-GAAP financial measures that Management uses to evaluate the Company's performance, including without limitation, fixed expenses, variable expenses, adjusted operating income, acquisition costs, internal rate of return, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. When we use the term adjusted operating income or margin, it is intended to refer to our non-GAAP operating income or margin before new pet acquisition. Unless otherwise noted, margins and expenses will be presented on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and depreciation expense.
These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP results, which can be found in today's press release or on Trupanion's Investor Relations website under the quarterly earnings tab.
Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that today's call is also available via webcast on Trupanion's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available on the site.
With that, I will hand the call over to Darryl.
Darryl Rawlings
Thanks, Laura, and good afternoon.
I'm excited to share with you our key financial measures for the quarter. Total revenue increased 40% over the prior year period. Adjusted operating income increased 44% year-over-year, and in total, the team was able to deploy 42% more capital year-over-year at an estimated internal rate of return of 36%. As a reminder, adjusted operating income represents the cash generated from our existing pets in a given period. Typically, we will invest the majority of these dollars growing our portfolio of new pets.
Growing adjusted operating income and deploying compounding sums at high internal rates of return are the drivers of intrinsic value in our business. Because adjusted operating income is the primary input of our discounted cash flow model, we view it as a proxy for value creation. In a large underpenetrated market, we aim to grow intrinsic value per share 25% per year. Year-to-date, growth in adjusted operating income of 39% for the first nine months of our 60 month plan, means we are currently tracking well ahead. In the quarter, performance benefited from expanding margins and sustained high levels of retention.
Compared to the prior year period, average monthly retention increased to 98.72% on a trailing 12 month basis. The average pet stays with Trupanion for 78 months, up from 76 months in the prior year period. In times of accelerated growth, I believe this performance is exceptional and very hard to do. Well done team. The impact of this sustained high levels of retention is reflected in our progress towards TruTopia, our defined state of self-sustaining growth. In TruTopia, members adding pets or referring friends offset pets turning off.
In the quarter, we narrowed the gap to TruTopia to a mere 0.28%. TruTopia is also a leading indicator of net pet growth, which increased 41% over the prior year period. Over the long-term, we believe companies most likely to be successful are those who can invest in innovation and expand their addressable market. Achieving operating scale, compounding adjusted operating income, and our team's growing ability to put greater sums of capital to work in a disciplined manner, position us to do so.
We highlighted the ways we are growing and investing in our business in our 60 month plan, which can be found in this year's Annual Shareholder Letter. I'll focus my remarks on a few areas. In the quarter, we launched our low and medium ARPU products, Furkin and pet health insurance direct both in Canada. We will operate both brands within our same capital allocation parameters, and over time, we'll aim to grow our addressable market, while offering greater transparency to the industry. Our ability to operate at scale means that we are also able to support the launch of new markets.
By the end of 2025, we aim to grow our addressable market by 40%. We intend on doing this by adding 10,000 international hospitals. This will increase our overall market from 25,000 in North America to 35,000 globally. While doing so, we also expect to expand our active hospital base. Nine months into our 60 month plan, active hospitals totaled over 15,000. For more information on the growth in our active hospitals over the years, please see our prior Shareholder Letters.
As we grow and scale new products, distribution channels, and international markets, our mix of business should continue to evolve. Our metrics will reflect that progression. What won't change are the drivers of the value creation for our business, our adjusted operating income, the amount of capital we can deploy, and the return on our invested capital.
Before I hand it over to Trish, I want to take a moment to welcome Drew formally to the call and congratulate him on his promotion to CFO. Drew joined us in May and has quickly shown himself to be a strong leader and a great all around team member. Drew, it's a pleasure to have you on board. I continue to be humbled by the talent we are attracting to the team. To me, it speaks to our culture and our mission- driven organization.
With that, I'll hand it over to Trish.
Tricia Plouf
Thanks, Darryl.
I want to take a moment to echo Darryl's sentiment and congratulate Drew on his promotion to CFO. We were hopeful when he joined Trupanion as EVP of Finance that this would be the outcome. I'm thrilled that Drew's quick transition and strong leadership provided a pathway to do so on a timeline that has felt natural and seamless. I look forward to focusing my responsibilities on our long-term strategy, and in coordination with Margie, the execution of our 60 month plan. My purview will remain all of operations, finance included, and I will continue to work closely with, as well as be a resource to, Drew and his team to ensure a smooth transition.
With that I will turn the call over to Drew to discuss our third quarter results in further detail.
Drew Wolff
Thank you, Tricia and Darryl, and good afternoon, everyone.
I'm honored to be speaking with you today as Trupanion's Chief Financial Officer. I've been on a steep learning curve over the past several months and I'm thankful to Tricia and the rest of the team for their guidance and counsel during this time. The talent, passion and humility the team brings to their work every day is inspiring, and I'm excited to be a part of where Trupanion is headed.
Trupanion is a mission-driven organization with a massive total addressable market and a business model that not only drives value creation for Shareholders, but does so while targeting the highest value proposition for our members and aligning the interests of all stakeholders. I've been especially impressed with the compounding engine of our business or our ability to reinvest our adjusted operating income at high rates of return.
All that starts with Trupanion's exceptional retention, which means more of our investment is going into growth not churn, which allows us to target the highest sustainable lifetime value in the industry. We're delivering these results with a fundamentally different approach, one that focuses on aligning the needs of pets, pet owners, and veterinarians. Unlike other retail pricing approaches I've experienced in my career, Trupanion is truly a cost plus model. This approach means that we aren't pricing to the point of maximum elasticity. This is evidenced by our ability to adjust pricing to keep veterinary invoice expenses at our 71% value proposition, while increasing growth. In short, it's a great business and one that I'm excited to be a part of.
With that, I'll turn to our results for the quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $181.7 million, up 40% year-over-year. Our performance was led by sustained high levels of monthly retention and solid gross additions in our subscription business and continued strong growth in our other business. Within our subscription business, revenue was $127.1 million, up 28% over last year or 26% on a constant currency basis. Total enrolled subscription pets increased 22% year-over-year to approximately 676,000 pets as of September 30.
Average monthly retention, which is calculated on a trailing 12-month basis was 98.72% compared to 98.69% in the prior year period. I'll reiterate that our strong monthly retention means we spend less energy standing still than many consumer subscription businesses, and the fact that we're able to do so while accelerating our growth, is especially impressive.
Monthly average revenue per pet was $63.60, an increase of 4.5% year-over-year or an increase of 3.2% on a constant currency basis. Growth in ARPU is reflected of mix of business in the quarter across products and geographies. It's for this reason, I'll reemphasize Trupanion's unique cost plus approach to pricing. If we do our job well, ARPU will be the output of pricing accurately to our value proposition. On our P&L that value proposition is represented in the cost of paying veterinary invoices.
For the third quarter, the cost of paying veterinary invoices for our subscription business was 71%, in line with our annual target. This shows that our pricing in aggregate is aligned with our cost plus model and emphasizes our commitment and ability to deliver for our customers. As a percentage of subscription revenue, variable expenses increased slightly over last year to 10% and fixed expenses were consistent with last year at 5%. Future scale in these areas paves the way for us to continue to drive our positive flywheel, reinvest in our value proposition, driving even higher retention and lifetime value, while staying true to our adjusted operating margin target.
