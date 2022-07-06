Trupanion Continues to Pay Veterinarians Directly at Checkout: Thousands of additional Veterinary Hospitals Now Have Access with ezyVet Integration

Trupanion’s integration reduces stressful financial conversations and makes transactions simple by paying veterinarians directly at checkout in seconds

SEATTLE, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for pets, today announced that its direct payment solution is now available to thousands of additional hospitals through a strategic partnership with ezyVet, a cloud-based practice management software used by veterinary hospitals globally.



The partnership makes direct payment from Trupanion immediately available to veterinary hospitals across North America using ezyVet’s practice management software. Trupanion is the only provider that can pay the veterinary invoice at the time of check-out, often in seconds, eliminating the cumbersome reimbursement model.

In addition to receiving direct payment for invoices, the integration between Trupanion and ezyVet allows veterinarians to realize savings in credit card fees and increases in-house pharmacy sales with clients more likely to purchase medication at the time of checkout. The integration also improves client compliance and greatly simplifies the process of submitting invoices at no cost to the veterinarian.

“At Trupanion, we believe the best medical option is the only option,” said Trupanion’s Vice President of Partner Software Kalpesh Raval “Our partnership and expanding integration with leading cloud-based PIMS providers like ezyVet allows for even more veterinary teams to focus on the medicine instead of financial conversations, while their clients focus on getting the best care available for their pets.”

“Lost time due to cumbersome and manual administrative tasks is our kryptonite,” says ezyVet Chief Growth Officer Pete Brown. “Partnering with Trupanion gives us the opportunity to automate insurance claims for pet parents and guarantee cash collection for the clinic. This reduction in stress will promote revolutionary care. Our native integration will be game-changing and doesn’t require the user to leave the ezyVet environment. We predict a huge uptake.”

Thousands of practices in North America are already benefiting from Trupanion’s ability to provide direct payment to veterinary hospitals at the time of client check-out.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 700,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

About ezyVet

ezyVet is the next generation of practice management software that improves the lives of vets, pets, and people. Designed in partnership with leading veterinarians, ezyVet is the solution of choice for more than 2,000 animal hospitals and 65,000 veterinary professionals who want to save time, grow their business, and deliver excellence in all aspects of veterinary care. ezyVet is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with offices in Dallas and London. ezyVet is a proud member of the IDEXX family, a NASDAQ-listed multinational corporation and one of the world leaders in pet healthcare innovation. For more information, visit www.ezyvet.com.