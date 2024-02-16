Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Trupanion, Inc. (“Trupanion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRUP). Investors who purchased Trupanion securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TRUP.

Investigation Details:

On February 15, 2024, in a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, Trupanion disclosed that “[w]hile the Company is still completing its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting in its upcoming fiscal 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company expects to report two material weaknesses in internal controls.” Trupanion stated that “[t]he first material weakness relates to information technology controls, primarily in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems”, while “[t]he second material weakness relates to internal controls over financial reporting, pertaining to the Company’s Other Business segment.” Stating that its “2023 audit remains open, and the Company is working with its auditors to complete the process[,]” Trupanion advised that its “financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 are preliminary and subject to completion of the audit.” On this news, Trupanion’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 16, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Trupanion securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TRUP. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240216827684/en/