Trupanion : Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Laura Bainbridge, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin. Laura Bainbridge Good afternoon and welcome to Trupanion's first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Participating on today's call are Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer; Margi Tooth, President; and Drew Wolff, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during today's conference call we will make certain forward- looking statements regarding the future operations, opportunities and financial performance of Trupanion within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a high degree of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties are included in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website, as well as the company's most recent reports on forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Today's presentation contains references to non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate the company's performance, including without limitation variable expenses, fixed expenses, adjusted operating income, acquisition costs, internal rate of return, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. When we use the term adjusted operating income or margin, it is intended to refer to our non-GAAP operating income or margin before new pet acquisition and development expenses. Unless otherwise noted, margins and expenses will be presented on a non- GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and depreciation expense. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to and not a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with the US GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP results, which can be found in today's press release or on Trupanion's Investor Relations website under the Quarterly Earnings tab. Page 1 of 11 ©2023, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners. Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call is also available via webcast on Trupanion's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available on the site. Darryl Rawlings Thanks, Laura. Two years ago, we kicked off our 60-month plan. We are now 28 months in and on track to achieve many of the goals we've set. Since that time, we've grown revenue to above 30% annually, increased our adjusted operating income by nearly 50% and acquired over 0.5 million new subscription pets at a strong estimated internal rate of return. The number of active hospitals in North America now approximates 16,000. We're paying nearly half of veterinary invoices through our software, and retention rates remained strong. We're seeing consistent levels of conversion and strong growth in pet owners referring friends and adding pets. We've also added new brands and new channels and have laid the foundation to double our addressable market, extending our runway for growth by decades. I provided more detail around these highlights in my annual shareholder letter published in March. The core of our business model is to earn the trust of veterinarians and pet owners. We do this by providing a solution to the rising cost of veterinary care, making it easier for pet owners to budget for their pet's care over their lifetime. Over the long-term, the underlying need and demand for high-quality insurance will continue to grow. Last year, the cost of veterinary care increased at an unprecedented rate, with veterinarians raising prices multiple times throughout the year. As expected, we saw veterinarians take additional price early this year, and it is our belief that the long-term sustainability of the veterinary industry will require veterinarians to pass on higher fees in the form of inflation for the years to come. Keep in mind that the cost of veterinary care for Trupanion is a combination of the number of veterinary invoices received and the increase in our average invoice size. As one can imagine, these ongoing rapid rate increases will prove more challenging to uninsured pets compared to those with insurance. As a result, veterinarians and their staff will have greater urgency when introducing the concept of high-quality insurance or answering questions from inquiring pet owners. Long-term, the category and Trupanion are set up very well to meet this demand. Importantly, we do not and will not dictate the cost of veterinary care. We are a cost-plus model. It is our job to understand the trends in the cost of care and to share the risk appropriately through a granular approach to pricing. Because our product is for the life of the pet, we do not try to predict the cost 5, 10 and 15 years out. We simply monitor the cost, the year-over-year inflation and project out the next 12 to 18 months. In my shareholder letter, I detailed some of the temporary and near-term challenges we faced in accurately forecasting veterinary costs throughout the course of 2022, namely the ongoing impacts of COVID and the post- pandemic veterinary staffing challenges, the increase in the deployment of our software, the change in our mix of business, and the rapid and unprecedented rates of inflation. In total, we estimated our costs of veterinary care increase by 12% in 2022, twice that of our historical rate of veterinary inflation over our 23-year history. Entering 2023, it was our expectations that the cost of veterinary care for our members would persist at the elevated rate of 12% and that our pricing plans would be sufficient to get us back on track to our adjusted operating margin target by year-end. In Q1, we saw our actual cost of veterinary invoices increased by 15% year-over-year, ahead of our previous assumptions. Within our cost-plus model, this means we need to add an additional 3% in pricing to get us back on track with our margin targets. At our revenue run rate, this has a $30 million impact on our adjusted operating income for the year. We've updated our adjusted operating income outlook to account for the step-up in veterinary inflation to 15% year-over-year. Drew will provide more details momentarily. Rapid changes in inflation will continue to challenge our ability to price accurately for our members. Unlike other direct-to-consumer subscription models, within the insurance industry, we are limited in how quickly we can adjust and implement pricing. Typically, in the US, it will take us 18 months in order to file for, receive approval, and implement new pricing across the entirety of our book. Over this time period, our members will, on average, receive a higher than usual value proposition. In a world where veterinarian and members come first, this is an okay outcome. Page 2 of 11 ©2023, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners. Over the long-haul,well-managed insurance providers sticking to their values and diligently growing when and where it's prudent, come out stronger in the years following a period of margin compression. Between then and now, the team is energized and working hard to restore our margins as soon as practicable. With that, I'm going to hand the call over to Drew to discuss our Q1 results and outlook in greater detail. Margi will then provide more context around our performance and our plans to hit our key financial targets. Andrew Wolff Thanks, Darryl, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, I will share additional details around our first quarter performance, as well as provide our outlook for the second quarter and full year of 2023. Total revenue for the quarter was $256.3 million, up 24% year-over-year and ahead of our expectations. Revenue performance was driven primarily by strong pet additions and sustained high levels of monthly retention in our subscription business and continued growth in our other business. Within our subscription business, revenue was $165.2 million in the quarter, up 18% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, subscription revenue would have been up 20% year-over-year or $167.2 million. Total subscription pets increased 23% year-over-year to over 906,000 pets as of March 31. Calculated on a trailing 12-month basis, our average monthly retention across all our North American subscription products was 98.65% compared to 98.75% in the prior year period, equating to an average life of 74 months. Monthly average revenue per pet for the quarter was $63.58, which was largely flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis. On that same basis, cost of veterinary invoices per pet increased 9.5% over the same time period. This increase per pet is attributable to both an increase in the number of veterinary invoices received as well as a higher average invoice size. Using insights from Q1 data, we also increased the size of our reserve for veterinary invoices by $1.2 million (00:09:10) for prior periods, primarily Q4. As a percentage of subscription revenue, variable expenses were 10.1%, up 10 basis points from the prior year period. This slight year-over-year increase reflects investments in maintaining our member experience and initiatives shifting out of development. Fixed expenses as a percentage of subscription revenue were 4.7%, down from 4.9% in the prior year period as the team continue to drive efficiencies throughout our business to offset our elevated loss ratio. After the cost of paying veterinary invoices, variable expenses and fixed expenses, we calculate our adjusted operating income. Our subscription business delivered adjusted operating income of $12.6 million or 7.6% of subscription revenue. As Darryl noted, veterinary invoice expense outpaced our expectations in the quarter. Now I'll turn to our other business segment, which is comprised of revenue from other products and services that generally have a B2B component and a different margin profile than our subscription business. In total, our other business revenue was $91.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 37.7% year-over-year due primarily to an increase in pets enrolled. As discussed last quarter, we anticipate slowing growth throughout the year in our other business segment as our partner transitions to an additional underwriter for their new pets. Adjusted operating income for the segment was $2.9 million in the quarter. In total, adjusted operating income was $15.5 million in Q1, a decrease of 28% over the prior year period. During the quarter, we deployed $19.6 million to acquire over 74,000 new subscription pets. For North America, this resulted in a pet acquisition cost of $247 for the quarter and an estimated 30% internal rate of return for a single average pet. We also invested $0.9 million in the quarter on development costs. As a percentage of revenue, development expenses was 35 basis points compared to 61 basis points in the prior year period. This step down reflects the shift of some of our new initiatives to variable, fixed and pet acquisition expenses within our subscription business. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.9 million for the quarter as compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period. Depreciation and amortization was $3.2 million during the quarter, an increase of $0.5 million from the prior year period. Total stock-based compensation expense was $12.3 million during the quarter, inclusive of compensatory arrangements for departing officers. We expect stock-based compensation to be around $7 million per quarter for Page 3 of 11 ©2023, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners. the remainder of the year. As a result, net loss was $24.8 million or a loss of $0.60 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million or a loss of $0.22 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period. Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with over $253 million in cash and investments, which was up from around $230 million at year-end last year. We held approximately $104 million in debt, with $40 million available under our long-term credit facility. In terms of cash flow, operating cash flow was negative $6.9 million in the quarter compared to negative $3.6 million in the prior year period. Capital expenditures totaled $5.2 million in the quarter. As a result, free cash flow was a negative $12 million. I will now turn to our outlook. For the full year of 2023, after adjusting for Q1 performance and updating our forecasts, we're expecting to grow revenue in the range of $1.047 billion to $1.076 billion, representing 17% growth at the midpoint. This reflects Q1 outperformance in our other business segment. We continue to expect to grow subscription revenue in the range of $700 million to $720 million. This is 19% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. We now expect total adjusted operating income to be in the range of $65 million to $80 million. This is largely reflective of the cost of veterinary invoices outpacing our earlier expectations, as Darryl discussed. At the midpoint of the range, this implies expansion in adjusted operating margin in the second half of the year as our pricing actions flow more meaningfully through our book of business. For the second quarter of 2023, total revenues expected to be in the range of $260 million to $264 million, representing 19% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $171 million to $172 million or 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Total adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $14 million to $17 million. As a reminder, our revenue projections are subject to conversion rate movements, predominantly between the US and Canadian currencies. For the second quarter and full year 2023 guidance, we used a 74% conversion rate in our projections, which was the approximate rate at the end of March. Before handing the call over to Margi, as this will be my last earnings call at Trupanion, I wanted to take a moment to express what an honor it has been to work together with the team. I am grateful to have had the chance to be a part of this incredible mission and look forward to continuing to work with the team to help recruit my successor and ensure a seamless transition. Thank you for your time today. I will now hand the call over to Margi. Margaret Tooth Thank you, Drew. Good afternoon, everyone. Following the recap of the quarter, I'll provide more context for our Q1 results and our plans to deliver against our key financial target. It was another quarter of strong pet growth for Trupanion. We acquired over 74,000 new subscription pets, including 4,000 new pets from Europe. While the Trupanion product remains the primary engine behind our reportable performance, we're excited that our new initiatives, including international markets are starting to positively impact our growth. Excluding European activity, on a per pet basis, we enrolled 18% more subscription pets at an average cost of $247, which is $54 less than the prior year period. I'm encouraged by the overall efficiency of our spend, which was especially impressive given the margin headwinds faced throughout the quarter. Growth within our core Trupanion products remained robust, led once again by the vet channel. We also continue to see strong growth from our members referring their friends and adding pets to their family. Member retention for the quarter remained at healthy levels and on a trailing 12-month basis, the average Trupanion pet stayed with us for 75 months. With necessary pricing continuing to roll through our book, we're doubling down on our approach to communicate our value proposition and to deliver on our pricing promise. I remain encouraged by our ability so far to sustain high levels of retention with our Trupanion product, but do expect to see some pressure throughout the year as pricing rolls through our total book. That said, our expected ARPU increases (00:15:55) should more than offset any revenue impact from this pressure. After several quarters of foundational work, we're finally seeing price take effect. As a reminder, in January, we had Page 4 of 11 ©2023, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners. 11.2% pricing approved and flowing through the business. In February, it was 13.1% and in March, it was 14.4%. We expect to exit April at 15.8%, May with 16% and June at 17.4% approved and flowing through. We also have an additional 6% filed for, which, if successful, would equate to 23% pricing action flowing through by the end of 2023. This additional pricing action is reflective of the step up in veterinary invoice expense we saw in Q1 as well as some additional proactive pricing action. As a reminder, pricing changes are applied immediately to new pets but flow through our existing book over a 12- to 18-month period, depending on state approval timing. For this reason and accounting for the ongoing impact of mix of business, we do not expect to get the full benefit of this pricing action in ARPU. We will continue to take a proactive stance to get ahead of future increases in the cost of veterinary care to return to our margin targets as soon as feasible. Between then and now, the team will remain disciplined in acquiring pets where we accurately price to our value proposition, allocating capital to our most efficient channels, and operating well within our variable and fixed cost structure. So far this year, the team has worked well to improve our operational efficiency during the quarter despite the additional 50 basis points of expense shifting out to development. The team executed well to hold combined variable and fixed expense margins in line year-over-year. A few weeks ago, we took important steps to reorganize the way our teams are structured. This decentralized approach, moving from one to multiple P&Ls, was a core component of our 60-month plan and is expected to provide us with greater visibility into our data, allowing us to identify emerging trends more quickly and sets us up to act with greater speed and precision. We further expect these changes to strengthen our data collection and inspection process, improve our level of forecasting, build on our regulatory relationships and file for and approve our pricing needs much closer to real time. Already, this approach is providing us with greater insights, reporting (00:18:09) and decision-making. As Drew noted, with recent in-depth analysis of our data, we increased our reserves for prior and current periods by approximately $4 million. We will continue to build on this in the coming months, applying more refined approaches to both pricing and growth. In the year ahead, we expect solid growth in subscription pets and revenue with the bulk of this growth to come from categories for achieving our target loss ratio of 71%. Conversely, categories where we're yet to achieve the necessary rate adjustments will have pace of growth slowed or paused until we can confidently offer a value proposition consistent with our brand and our pricing promise. I'll echo Darryl's earlier remarks that we have no intention of trying to control the cost of veterinary care. We will maintain our cost-plus approach that is especially challenging in the current environment where vet inflation has increased at times and in amounts that we haven't seen in the past 20 years. We have and always will target the highest sustainable value proposition in the industry, which drives high retention, high lifetime value and greater alignment with veterinarians. We are confident we'll come out of this inflationary period stronger than we entered it. Today's operating environment is not without its challenges, but it also greatly reinforces the need that Trupanion serves in the market, helping pet parents to budget and care for their pet if they become sick or injured. This need has and will only continue to grow in the years ahead. As I look at our business long-term, I couldn't be more excited. As further detailed in our recent shareholder letter, the cost of veterinary care is going to continue to escalate at rates higher than ordinary inflation. Self-insurance, our biggest competitor, is under pressure with the cost of caring for unexpected accidents and illnesses outpacing pet owners' savings accounts. Our international expansion is doubling our addressable market both in the number of pets and the veterinarians we can help. The moats we have been building for decades, along with the values that we live by, continue to resonate with our constituents. Our target customer, the loving and responsible pet parent, continues to strengthen the bond with their four-legged family members. We do what we can for our pets. They're part of our family. So before I hand it back over to Darryl, I want to take a moment to recognize Drew and to thank him for his time with Trupanion. Drew is a man of great character and is well-respected by the finance team. We thank him for his assistance in ensuring a smooth transition in finance leadership, including handing the reins over to Wei Li, who will step into the role of Interim CFO on June 1st. We are in the process of conducting a comprehensive search for permanent CFO. However, in the meantime, Darryl and I have the utmost confidence in Wei and his ability to lead the finance team until a permanent replacement is named. Thank you again, Drew. Page 5 of 11 ©2023, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners. Attachments Original Link

