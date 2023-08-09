The combination of early margin expansion and efficiencies in our pet acquisition spend helped drive a $3.9 million sequential improvement in free cash flow in the quarter. Additional actions taken in the quarter to reduce spend are expected to further advance us towards our goal of achieving free cash flow positive in Q4.

Overall, I'm encouraged by the progress the team has made over the past four months. This progress is evident in our results, which are once again more closely aligned with our expectations. We have more work to do, but the team is focused on executing diligently through a dynamic environment.

Long-term, our goal remains to grow adjusted operating income and deploy increasing amounts at high internal rates of return. As we manage through this near-term period of margin compression, we're throttling back on spend and allocating capital to those markets and geographies in which we are more accurately priced to our value proposition.

This decentralized approach delivered strong new pet growth in the quarter, while furthering our progress towards our margin expansion and free cash flow goals. We will maintain our granular approach as the business grows from one-to-many P&Ls, allocating capital to products, channels and geographies that deliver the highest rates of return. Understanding and managing our spend in relation to how we believe these pets will perform over their lifetime with us will be critical in doing so.

As we have discussed frequently, a pet and their corresponding lifetime value can and will vary dramatically based on the individual characteristics of that pet. That's before introducing varying levels of coverage products like Furkin and PHI Direct, our suite of offerings with Chewy and Aflac, and new markets like Continental Europe. As our mix of business evolves, our goal is to report on the internal rate of return for our new mix of pets in a more granular way.

Historically, our calculation was based on an average, assumed every new pet behaves similarly to our existing book of business. For example, it assumed pets regardless of product, channel, and geography had the same ARPU and margin profile, and with the equal retention to our existing book.

Now for many years as a mostly single line business, this was an appropriate and appropriately conservative way to talk about it. With new products, channels, and geographies becoming a more meaningful portion of new business, these assumptions have become less relevant. This is not a new concept for us. Recall, I discussed this in greater detail in this year's shareholder letter.

I further shared an example of Continental Europe, where new pet ARPU is approximately $30 compared to that of our total book at approximately $64. If we were to use a simple consolidated average as we previously reported, the estimated return on our spend to acquire these European pets would be overstated. This too would be the case with our newer products. If we were to assume equal retention to our existing book. Our newer products with less coverage have retention similar to what we believe the industry average retention is of approximately 30 months compared to Trupanion's over 70 months. As you've heard me say before, less coverage drives lower retention.

With this in mind, moving forward, we intend to provide increasing levels of granularity into the returns of our various products, channels, and geographies, and underlying assumptions behind those expected returns. Margi will provide some more detail momentarily.

Stepping back, I believe the changes we've made over the past several months are proving out and set us up well to deliver improved performance moving forward. We're starting to see signs of margin expansion. We are investing our capital prudently and we're making progress towards our goal of free cash flow positive in Q4. We're seeing good growth and scale in our new initiatives and through our international efforts we're meaningfully expanding our addressable market. Most importantly, our

