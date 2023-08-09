Trupanion, Inc.
Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
August 3, 2023
Trupanion, Inc. - Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call, August 3, 2023
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Laura Bainbridge, Investor Relations
Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer
Margi Tooth, President
Wei Li, Interim Chief Financial Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Maria Ripps, Canaccord
Shweta Khajuria, Evercore ISI
Josh Shanker, Bank of America
Jon Block, Stifel
Wilma Burdis, Raymond James
Katie Sakys, Autonomous Research
John Barnidge, Piper Sandler
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Laura Bainbridge
Good afternoon, and welcome to Trupanion's second quarter 2023 financial results conference call.
Participating on today's call are Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer; Margi Tooth, President; and Wei Li, Interim Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during today's conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding the future operations, opportunities, and financial performance of Trupanion within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a high degree of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, are included in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website, as well as the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Today's presentation contains references to non-GAAP financial measures that Management uses to evaluate the Company's performance, including without limitation, variable expenses, fixed expenses, adjusted operating income, acquisition costs, internal rate of return, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.
When we use the term adjusted operating income or margin, it is intended to refer to our non-GAAP operating income or margin before new pet acquisition and development expense. Unless otherwise noted, margins and expenses will be presented on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and depreciation expense. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to and not a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP results, which can be found in today's press release or on Trupanion's Investor Relations website under the Quarterly Earnings tab.
Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call is also available via webcast on Trupanion's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available on the site.
With that, I'll hand the call over to Darryl.
Darryl Rawlings
Thanks, Laura.
Two months ago, we hosted our annual shareholder meeting. I'll touch on a few of the highlights today and encourage you to watch our annual meeting highlights video available on our Investor Relations website. Among the highlights shared were three key priorities. First, expansion of our adjusted operating margin. Second, deploying capital efficiently. Third, returning to free cash flow positive by Q4 of 2023.
In Q2, we saw early signs of progress in each of these areas. I'll elaborate on these now. Adjusted operating income was $16.8 million in the quarter. After an extended period of margin compression, I'm encouraged to see margins not only stabilize, but sequentially expand. Assuming the rate of veterinary inflation remains consistent with our expectations as it did in Q2, we expect further margin expansion in the second half of the year as our pricing actions continue to take hold.
In the quarter, we deployed $19 million to acquire over 75,000 gross new pets. I'm thrilled with the team's ability to add 23% more pets year-over-year, while deploying 6% less in acquisition spend, in my opinion, this is a strong result.
On a per pet basis, the cost to acquire a pet was 24% lower than the prior year period. Managing acquisition spend in relation to pet lifetime value is a honed skill of the team and one we will continue to refine at extremely granular levels. I'll elaborate on this point momentarily.
The combination of early margin expansion and efficiencies in our pet acquisition spend helped drive a $3.9 million sequential improvement in free cash flow in the quarter. Additional actions taken in the quarter to reduce spend are expected to further advance us towards our goal of achieving free cash flow positive in Q4.
Overall, I'm encouraged by the progress the team has made over the past four months. This progress is evident in our results, which are once again more closely aligned with our expectations. We have more work to do, but the team is focused on executing diligently through a dynamic environment.
Long-term, our goal remains to grow adjusted operating income and deploy increasing amounts at high internal rates of return. As we manage through this near-term period of margin compression, we're throttling back on spend and allocating capital to those markets and geographies in which we are more accurately priced to our value proposition.
This decentralized approach delivered strong new pet growth in the quarter, while furthering our progress towards our margin expansion and free cash flow goals. We will maintain our granular approach as the business grows from one-to-many P&Ls, allocating capital to products, channels and geographies that deliver the highest rates of return. Understanding and managing our spend in relation to how we believe these pets will perform over their lifetime with us will be critical in doing so.
As we have discussed frequently, a pet and their corresponding lifetime value can and will vary dramatically based on the individual characteristics of that pet. That's before introducing varying levels of coverage products like Furkin and PHI Direct, our suite of offerings with Chewy and Aflac, and new markets like Continental Europe. As our mix of business evolves, our goal is to report on the internal rate of return for our new mix of pets in a more granular way.
Historically, our calculation was based on an average, assumed every new pet behaves similarly to our existing book of business. For example, it assumed pets regardless of product, channel, and geography had the same ARPU and margin profile, and with the equal retention to our existing book.
Now for many years as a mostly single line business, this was an appropriate and appropriately conservative way to talk about it. With new products, channels, and geographies becoming a more meaningful portion of new business, these assumptions have become less relevant. This is not a new concept for us. Recall, I discussed this in greater detail in this year's shareholder letter.
I further shared an example of Continental Europe, where new pet ARPU is approximately $30 compared to that of our total book at approximately $64. If we were to use a simple consolidated average as we previously reported, the estimated return on our spend to acquire these European pets would be overstated. This too would be the case with our newer products. If we were to assume equal retention to our existing book. Our newer products with less coverage have retention similar to what we believe the industry average retention is of approximately 30 months compared to Trupanion's over 70 months. As you've heard me say before, less coverage drives lower retention.
With this in mind, moving forward, we intend to provide increasing levels of granularity into the returns of our various products, channels, and geographies, and underlying assumptions behind those expected returns. Margi will provide some more detail momentarily.
Stepping back, I believe the changes we've made over the past several months are proving out and set us up well to deliver improved performance moving forward. We're starting to see signs of margin expansion. We are investing our capital prudently and we're making progress towards our goal of free cash flow positive in Q4. We're seeing good growth and scale in our new initiatives and through our international efforts we're meaningfully expanding our addressable market. Most importantly, our
decentralized management approach is taking hold with the team delivering stronger and more predictable results.
With that, I'll hand it over to Margi to add additional context around our quarterly performance and execution of our 60-month plan. Margi?
Margi Tooth
Thanks, Darryl. Good afternoon, everyone.
I am pleased to share the ongoing progress that has been made since our annual shareholder meeting just eight weeks ago. The team has remained disciplined in capital allocation, leaning into our most efficient channels during the quarter. This strategy enabled the delivery of yet another solid quarter of deliberate and meaningful growth while preserving our balance sheet.
We added over 75,000 gross new pets in the quarter. This is particularly strong growth when considering the intentional reduction of pet acquisition investment which was down 6% year-over-year. In the quarter, we began adjusting and in places reducing our acquisition spend to ensure we are aligning our investment to areas with the strongest lifetime value.
In geographies, where we're able to provide value to our members consistent with our brand and pricing promise. Our estimated internal rate of return was 25% in the quarter. As a reminder, we use IRR to predict the estimated future cash flows from our newly acquired pets. ARPU, retention, and adjusted operating margin are key inputs into this calculation.
In Q2, our trailing 12-month margin was 10%, which is temporarily reduced given current inflationary pressures. As you will soon hear, we've made progress on our pricing actions and are beginning to see early signs of margin expansion, a trend we expect to continue this year and into next.
Moving forward, we'll be contemplating an adjustment to our IRR calculation that we believe will more appropriately and conservatively reflect the new pet ARPU, retention, and margin contribution from each line of business and aligned to a more decentralized approach.
Recall, we talked about this more granular approach to capital allocation in our most recent shareholder letter and also at our shareholder meeting. We'll be providing this updated metric in our Q3 earnings release.
Overall, we view the returns of our new book of business is strong in the current climate. Moving forward, we will continue to use our multi-angle view when assessing our pet acquisition performance. For the quarter, we continue to benefit from our deepest mode of our vet centric approach. In today's inflationary backdrop, the conversation around Trupanion is resonating more clearly than ever before. Veterinary leads are up year-over-year, and we continue to see solid levels of conversion.
As we continue to increase the penetration of this market, we look forward to the day that our veterinary partners are freed up from financial conversations and instead are able to practice the very best medicine they studied and trained for. Ultimately, we look forward to ending economic euthanasia.
With this in mind, throughout the quarter, we maintained our focus on retention with the average Trupanion member staying with us an estimated 74 months. Given the increase in rate now flowing through consistently to our members, we are pleased with this level of retention. We believe it's a reflection of strong execution in today's environment.
