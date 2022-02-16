Trupanion : Q4 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
02/16/2022 | 04:44pm EST
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Supplementary Information
*Excludes miscellaneous revenue
1
Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Subscription business
$
134,120
$
106,416
$
494,862
$
387,732
Other business
60,259
36,271
204,129
114,296
Total revenue
194,379
142,687
698,991
502,028
Cost of revenue:
Subscription business(1)
108,627
85,761
407,664
314,875
Other business
55,217
33,333
186,981
105,252
Total cost of revenue(2)
163,844
119,094
594,645
420,127
Operating expenses:
Technology and development(1)
4,665
3,108
16,866
9,947
General and administrative(1)
8,996
6,502
31,893
21,847
New pet acquisition expense(1)
19,845
14,809
78,647
47,837
Depreciation and amortization
2,770
2,301
11,965
7,071
Total operating expenses
36,276
26,720
139,371
86,702
Loss from investment in joint venture
(22)
(42)
(171)
(126)
Operating loss
(5,763)
(3,169)
(35,196)
(4,927)
Interest expense
9
337
10
1,381
Other expense (income), net
236
(48)
14
(581)
Loss before income taxes
(6,008)
(3,458)
(35,220)
(5,727)
Income tax expense
1,034
44
310
113
Net loss
$
(7,042)
$
(3,502)
$
(35,530)
$
(5,840)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.17)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.89)
$
(0.16)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic and diluted
40,413,434
37,841,055
40,137,505
35,858,869
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$
1,379
$
526
$
7,148
$
1,586
Technology and development
843
392
3,056
758
General and administrative
2,450
883
8,862
3,795
New pet acquisition expense
2,136
801
9,160
2,773
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
6,808
$
2,602
$
28,226
$
8,912
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Veterinary invoice expense
$
132,852
$
98,169
$
486,062
$
351,124
Other cost of revenue
30,992
20,925
108,583
69,003
Total cost of revenue
$
163,844
$
119,094
$
594,645
$
420,127
2
The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Veterinary invoice expense
$
132,852
$
98,169
$
486,062
$
351,124
Excluding:
Stock-based compensation expense
(798)
(358)
(4,538)
(1,118)
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices
(38,009)
(22,254)
(129,614)
(72,119)
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices
$
94,045
$
75,557
$
351,910
$
277,887
% of subscription revenue
70.1 %
71.0 %
71.1 %
71.7 %
Other cost of revenue
$
30,992
$
20,925
$
108,583
$
69,003
Excluding:
Stock-based compensation expense
(581)
(168)
(2,610)
(468)
Other business variable expenses
(17,208)
(11,079)
(57,367)
(33,133)
Subscription variable expenses
$
13,203
$
9,678
$
48,606
$
35,402
% of subscription revenue
9.8 %
9.1 %
9.8 %
9.1 %
Technology and development expense
$
4,665
$
3,108
$
16,866
$
9,947
General and administrative expense
8,996
6,502
31,893
21,847
Excluding:
Stock-based compensation expense
(3,293)
(1,275)
(11,918)
(4,553)
Development expenses1
(858)
(339)
(3,719)
(339)
Business combination transaction costs2
-
(522)
(82)
(522)
Fixed expenses
$
9,510
$
7,474
$
33,040
$
26,380
% of total revenue
4.9 %
5.2 %
4.7 %
5.3 %
New pet acquisition expense
$
19,845
$
14,809
$
78,647
$
47,837
Excluding:
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,136)
(801)
(9,160)
(2,773)
Other business pet acquisition expense
(76)
(201)
(499)
(820)
Subscription acquisition cost
$
17,633
$
13,807
$
68,988
$
44,244
% of subscription revenue
13.1 %
13.0 %
13.9 %
11.4 %
Technology and development
$
4,665
$
3,108
$
16,866
$
9,947
Excluding:
Stock-based compensation expense
(843)
(392)
(3,056)
(758)
Technology expenses
(2,964)
(2,377)
(10,091)
(8,850)
Development expenses1
$
858
$
339
$
3,719
$
339
% of total revenue
0.4 %
0.2 %
0.5 %
0.1 %
1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.
2These one-time expenses related to our acquisition of a software business, primarily related to legal and transaction costs incurred.
3
The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
By Segment:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Subscription revenue
$ 134,120
$ 106,416
$ 494,862
$ 387,732
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices
94,045
75,557
351,910
277,887
Subscription variable expenses
13,203
9,678
48,606
35,402
Subscription fixed expenses*
6,562
5,574
23,385
20,385
Subscription adjusted operating income
20,310
15,607
70,961
54,058
Other business revenue
60,259
36,271
204,129
114,296
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices
38,009
22,254
129,614
72,119
Other business variable expenses
17,208
11,079
57,367
33,133
Other business fixed expenses*
2,948
1,900
9,655
5,995
Other business adjusted operating income
2,094
1,038
7,493
3,049
Subscription acquisition cost
17,633
13,807
68,988
44,244
Other business acquisition cost
76
201
499
820
Development expenses
858
339
3,719
339
Stock-based compensation expense
6,808
2,602
28,226
8,912
Depreciation and amortization
2,770
2,301
11,965
7,071
Business combination transaction costs
-
522
82
522
Loss from investment in joint venture
(22)
(42)
(171)
(126)
Operating loss
(5,763)
(3,169)
(35,196)
(4,927)
As a percentage of revenue:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Subscription revenue
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices
70.1 %
71.0 %
71.1 %
71.7 %
Subscription variable expenses
9.8 %
9.1 %
9.8 %
9.1 %
Subscription fixed expenses*
4.9 %
5.2 %
4.7 %
5.3 %
Subscription adjusted operating income
15.1 %
14.7 %
14.3 %
13.9 %
Other business revenue
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices
63.1 %
61.4 %
63.5 %
63.1 %
Other business variable expenses
28.6 %
30.5 %
28.1 %
29.0 %
Other business fixed expenses*
4.9 %
5.2 %
4.7 %
5.2 %
Other business adjusted operating income
3.5 %
2.9 %
3.7 %
2.7 %
*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Trupanion Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 21:39:58 UTC.