Trupanion : Q4 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Veterinary invoice expense $ 132,852 $ 98,169 $ 486,062 $ 351,124 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (798) (358) (4,538) (1,118) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices (38,009) (22,254) (129,614) (72,119) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices $ 94,045 $ 75,557 $ 351,910 $ 277,887 % of subscription revenue 70.1 % 71.0 % 71.1 % 71.7 % Other cost of revenue $ 30,992 $ 20,925 $ 108,583 $ 69,003 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (581) (168) (2,610) (468) Other business variable expenses (17,208) (11,079) (57,367) (33,133) Subscription variable expenses $ 13,203 $ 9,678 $ 48,606 $ 35,402 % of subscription revenue 9.8 % 9.1 % 9.8 % 9.1 % Technology and development expense $ 4,665 $ 3,108 $ 16,866 $ 9,947 General and administrative expense 8,996 6,502 31,893 21,847 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (3,293) (1,275) (11,918) (4,553) Development expenses1 (858) (339) (3,719) (339) Business combination transaction costs2 - (522) (82) (522) Fixed expenses $ 9,510 $ 7,474 $ 33,040 $ 26,380 % of total revenue 4.9 % 5.2 % 4.7 % 5.3 % New pet acquisition expense $ 19,845 $ 14,809 $ 78,647 $ 47,837 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,136) (801) (9,160) (2,773) Other business pet acquisition expense (76) (201) (499) (820) Subscription acquisition cost $ 17,633 $ 13,807 $ 68,988 $ 44,244 % of subscription revenue 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.9 % 11.4 % Technology and development $ 4,665 $ 3,108 $ 16,866 $ 9,947 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (843) (392) (3,056) (758) Technology expenses (2,964) (2,377) (10,091) (8,850) Development expenses1 $ 858 $ 339 $ 3,719 $ 339 % of total revenue 0.4 % 0.2 % 0.5 % 0.1 %

1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.

2These one-time expenses related to our acquisition of a software business, primarily related to legal and transaction costs incurred.