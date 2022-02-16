Log in
    TRUP   US8982021060

TRUPANION, INC.

(TRUP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/16 05:02:00 pm
84.65 USD   -9.61%
Trupanion : Q4 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

02/16/2022 | 04:44pm EST
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Supplementary Information

*Excludes miscellaneous revenue

1

Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Revenue:

Subscription business

$

134,120

$

106,416

$

494,862

$

387,732

Other business

60,259

36,271

204,129

114,296

Total revenue

194,379

142,687

698,991

502,028

Cost of revenue:

Subscription business(1)

108,627

85,761

407,664

314,875

Other business

55,217

33,333

186,981

105,252

Total cost of revenue(2)

163,844

119,094

594,645

420,127

Operating expenses:

Technology and development(1)

4,665

3,108

16,866

9,947

General and administrative(1)

8,996

6,502

31,893

21,847

New pet acquisition expense(1)

19,845

14,809

78,647

47,837

Depreciation and amortization

2,770

2,301

11,965

7,071

Total operating expenses

36,276

26,720

139,371

86,702

Loss from investment in joint venture

(22)

(42)

(171)

(126)

Operating loss

(5,763)

(3,169)

(35,196)

(4,927)

Interest expense

9

337

10

1,381

Other expense (income), net

236

(48)

14

(581)

Loss before income taxes

(6,008)

(3,458)

(35,220)

(5,727)

Income tax expense

1,034

44

310

113

Net loss

$

(7,042)

$

(3,502)

$

(35,530)

$

(5,840)

Net loss per share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.17)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.89)

$

(0.16)

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

Basic and diluted

40,413,434

37,841,055

40,137,505

35,858,869

(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of revenue

$

1,379

$

526

$

7,148

$

1,586

Technology and development

843

392

3,056

758

General and administrative

2,450

883

8,862

3,795

New pet acquisition expense

2,136

801

9,160

2,773

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

6,808

$

2,602

$

28,226

$

8,912

(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Veterinary invoice expense

$

132,852

$

98,169

$

486,062

$

351,124

Other cost of revenue

30,992

20,925

108,583

69,003

Total cost of revenue

$

163,844

$

119,094

$

594,645

$

420,127

2

The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Veterinary invoice expense

$

132,852

$

98,169

$

486,062

$

351,124

Excluding:

Stock-based compensation expense

(798)

(358)

(4,538)

(1,118)

Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices

(38,009)

(22,254)

(129,614)

(72,119)

Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices

$

94,045

$

75,557

$

351,910

$

277,887

% of subscription revenue

70.1 %

71.0 %

71.1 %

71.7 %

Other cost of revenue

$

30,992

$

20,925

$

108,583

$

69,003

Excluding:

Stock-based compensation expense

(581)

(168)

(2,610)

(468)

Other business variable expenses

(17,208)

(11,079)

(57,367)

(33,133)

Subscription variable expenses

$

13,203

$

9,678

$

48,606

$

35,402

% of subscription revenue

9.8 %

9.1 %

9.8 %

9.1 %

Technology and development expense

$

4,665

$

3,108

$

16,866

$

9,947

General and administrative expense

8,996

6,502

31,893

21,847

Excluding:

Stock-based compensation expense

(3,293)

(1,275)

(11,918)

(4,553)

Development expenses1

(858)

(339)

(3,719)

(339)

Business combination transaction costs2

-

(522)

(82)

(522)

Fixed expenses

$

9,510

$

7,474

$

33,040

$

26,380

% of total revenue

4.9 %

5.2 %

4.7 %

5.3 %

New pet acquisition expense

$

19,845

$

14,809

$

78,647

$

47,837

Excluding:

Stock-based compensation expense

(2,136)

(801)

(9,160)

(2,773)

Other business pet acquisition expense

(76)

(201)

(499)

(820)

Subscription acquisition cost

$

17,633

$

13,807

$

68,988

$

44,244

% of subscription revenue

13.1 %

13.0 %

13.9 %

11.4 %

Technology and development

$

4,665

$

3,108

$

16,866

$

9,947

Excluding:

Stock-based compensation expense

(843)

(392)

(3,056)

(758)

Technology expenses

(2,964)

(2,377)

(10,091)

(8,850)

Development expenses1

$

858

$

339

$

3,719

$

339

% of total revenue

0.4 %

0.2 %

0.5 %

0.1 %

1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.

2These one-time expenses related to our acquisition of a software business, primarily related to legal and transaction costs incurred.

3

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):

By Segment:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Subscription revenue

$ 134,120

$ 106,416

$ 494,862

$ 387,732

Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices

94,045

75,557

351,910

277,887

Subscription variable expenses

13,203

9,678

48,606

35,402

Subscription fixed expenses*

6,562

5,574

23,385

20,385

Subscription adjusted operating income

20,310

15,607

70,961

54,058

Other business revenue

60,259

36,271

204,129

114,296

Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices

38,009

22,254

129,614

72,119

Other business variable expenses

17,208

11,079

57,367

33,133

Other business fixed expenses*

2,948

1,900

9,655

5,995

Other business adjusted operating income

2,094

1,038

7,493

3,049

Subscription acquisition cost

17,633

13,807

68,988

44,244

Other business acquisition cost

76

201

499

820

Development expenses

858

339

3,719

339

Stock-based compensation expense

6,808

2,602

28,226

8,912

Depreciation and amortization

2,770

2,301

11,965

7,071

Business combination transaction costs

-

522

82

522

Loss from investment in joint venture

(22)

(42)

(171)

(126)

Operating loss

(5,763)

(3,169)

(35,196)

(4,927)

As a percentage of revenue:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Subscription revenue

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices

70.1 %

71.0 %

71.1 %

71.7 %

Subscription variable expenses

9.8 %

9.1 %

9.8 %

9.1 %

Subscription fixed expenses*

4.9 %

5.2 %

4.7 %

5.3 %

Subscription adjusted operating income

15.1 %

14.7 %

14.3 %

13.9 %

Other business revenue

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices

63.1 %

61.4 %

63.5 %

63.1 %

Other business variable expenses

28.6 %

30.5 %

28.1 %

29.0 %

Other business fixed expenses*

4.9 %

5.2 %

4.7 %

5.2 %

Other business adjusted operating income

3.5 %

2.9 %

3.7 %

2.7 %

*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trupanion Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 21:39:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
