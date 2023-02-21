Trupanion : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Trupanion, Inc. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call, February 15, 2023
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Laura Bainbridge, Investor Relations
Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer
Margi Tooth, President
Drew Wolff, Chief Financial Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Elliot Wilbur, Raymond James
John Barnidge, Piper Sandler
Corey Grady, Jefferies
Ryan Tunis, Autonomous Research
Jonathan Block, Stifel
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Trupanion Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call.
A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Laura Bainbridge, Investor Relations.
Thank you. You may begin.
Laura Bainbridge
Good afternoon, and welcome to Trupanion's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Participating on today's call are Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer; Margi Tooth, President; and Drew Wolff, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during today's conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding the future operations, opportunities and financial performance of
1
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
Trupanion, Inc. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call, February 15, 2023
Trupanion within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements involve a high degree of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties are included in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website, as well as the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Today's presentation contains references to non-GAAP financial measures that Management uses to evaluate the Company's performance, including, without limitation, variable expenses, fixed expenses, adjusted operating income, acquisition costs, internal rate of return, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. When we use the term adjusted operating income or margin, it is intended to refer to our non-GAAP operating income or margin before new pet acquisition and development expenses. Unless otherwise noted, margins and expenses will be presented on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and depreciation expense.
These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP results, which can be found in today's press release or on Trupanion's Investor Relations website under the quarterly earnings tab.
Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that today's conference call is also available via webcast on Trupanion's Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available on the site.
With that, I will hand the call over to Darryl.
Darryl Rawlings
Thanks, Laura.
Revenue for the year grew 29% year-over-year to $905 million, marking another year of strong growth. We ended the year with over 1.5 million total enrolled pets. The consistency of these results demonstrate the benefits of our monthly recurring business model in a large underpenetrated market. With inflation in veterinary medicine continuing to outpace that of a pet owner's disposable income, the need for our products will continue to grow.
Total adjusted operating income grew 14% year-over-year to $89 million. As a percent of revenue, our subscription adjusted operating margin was down 100 basis points year-over-year as the cost of veterinary care grew faster than we initially predicted. Long term, expansion in our adjusted operating income will make it easier for us to deploy greater sums of capital at high rates of return.
In 2022, we deployed $80 million of these funds acquiring pets at an estimated internal rate of return of 30%. We also invested approximately $16 million on two acquisitions that gained us access to Continental Europe. In doing so, we nearly doubled the number of veterinary hospitals in our addressable market. Further, we added two new distribution channels in North America and continue to work on our new low and medium coverage brands, including significant investments in our infrastructure to support these growth initiatives.
In 2022, our balance sheet and access to working capital provided us the funds to do so. Margi will provide additional commentary on the progress against our 60-month plan momentarily. Although these
2
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
Trupanion, Inc. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call, February 15, 2023
are very early days, we are pleased to have these initiatives in market with the majority of upfront spend behind us. As we've said before, we expect it will take years to build momentum. This is a characteristic we understand well with monthly recurring revenue.
Our low-margin other business segment grew revenue by 51% year-over-year and adjusted operating income was approximately $10 million. As a reminder, we are required to hold cash in the form of capital reserves to support this growth. In aggregate, these capital reserve requirements totaled approximately $60 million, which is more than we have earned in our adjusted operating income for this business segment over the same time period.
In effect, our other business segment has been limiting our ability to deploy capital at higher rates of return. With this in mind, we've been working towards a long-term agreement with our large partner in our other business to more effectively utilize our capital for our subscription business. Through our new agreement, existing policyholders will now stay with Trupanion for a minimum three-year period. We expect the majority of new business to be issued by a different underwriter as early as Q2. Any new pets that we underwrite moving forward will be at a more reasonable margin.
Looking ahead, we will be prioritizing our capital deployment for our entire business in areas that deliver us the highest returns. In 2023, our focus will be on continuing to leverage our veterinary leads in North America and further strengthening our balance sheet as main drivers of value creation.
With that, I'll hand the call over to Margi.
Margi Tooth
Thank you, Darryl, and good afternoon, everyone.
I'll echo Darryl's sentiment that it was a strong growth year for Trupanion. We deployed $80 million to acquire nearly 260,000 pets at an estimated internal rate of return of 30% on a trailing 12-month basis. We also added approximately 29,000 additional pets in the fourth quarter through two acquisitions in Continental Europe.
Excluding these pets, our new pet growth of 15% benefited from robust leads led by the veterinary channel and a modest improvement in conversion rate year-over-year. We delivered this growth while maintaining our strong levels of member retention. Absent on new products, the average Trupanion pets stay with us for approximately 77 months in 2022, which we believe to be significantly higher than the industry's average. Drew will provide commentary on our overall book of business momentarily.
With our territory partners consistently back in the field in 2022 and the rising cost environment making high-quality medical insurance more relevant than ever, we saw good engagement and returns from the veterinary channel. Positively, we also saw a notable uptick in veterinary adoption and the use of our software solution that enables us to pay member invoices directly to the hospital at the time of checkout. This was especially prevalent in the second half of the year as inflationary pressures took hold, and we ended 2022 with our software in approximately 8,000 hospitals across North America. This is up over 24% from the prior year, the highest rate of deployment yet.
Our territory partners and their relationships with veterinarians and their staff is a core moat around our business. In November, we hosted our first in-person Territory Partner conference in three years. We were thrilled to be together again in person to celebrate wins and set up execution for the year ahead. As a reminder, our PAC spend is all inclusive and our estimated internal rate of return for the fourth quarter of 31% reflects the costs associated with the conference. Absent this spend, our estimated IRR would
3
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
Trupanion, Inc. - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call, February 15, 2023
have been about 2% higher. This is a trade-off we're happy to make with much of the anticipated benefits still to come.
I'm encouraged by the discipline the team showed with PAC spend in the quarter, particularly in light of the margin pressure we faced in the back half of 2022, willing into this discipline even further in '23 as we look to drive IRRs to the higher end of our guardrails. We also continue to take actions to get ahead of the changes we're seeing in veterinary medicine. Since we last spoke, we have an additional 4% pricing increase approved, including approvals in two key states. Absent the impact of changes in mix, we now have the total pricing increases of 15% flowing through our book exiting this quarter with another 3% imminently planned.
As a reminder, pricing changes are applied immediately to new pets but flow through our existing book over a 12-month period. In December, our average pricing increase was 8.5%. In January, it was 11.2%. In February, we expect it to be 13.1%, and March, 14.4%. This will continue to build through the year. The team is working diligently to get back to our 15% margin target by the end of this year. With pricing actions taking effect, we're focusing on our member retention efforts to get ahead of the anticipated pressure on this metric. We've yet to see any material impact of these rate changes come through given the 12-month roll on, but we fully expect them to.
Nevertheless, the ARPU increases resulting from these rate adjustments should more than offset any impact to revenue. More importantly, pricing increases will hold us to our pricing promise of 71%. Ultimately, it's this promise of value that will enable us to keep our members for the life of their pet.
We remain steadfast in our mission to help pet owners budget and care for their pets. In the years ahead, the need for our product will only grow, and continued focus on our mission will ensure we're able to support as many pets as possible.
Speaking of such support, in the final days of 2022, we surpassed the milestone of having paid out over $2 billion in veterinary invoices. This is a milestone no other provider has reached as quickly as we have, and it's a testament to the problem we're solving. How many of those pets would not have survived without Trupanion?
The Trupanion brand, the main focus of my commentary thus far, remains the primary engine behind our reportable performance. As Darryl mentioned, in 2022, we also made progress against our other 60- month plan initiatives, including advancing our lower-cost products, PHI Direct and Furkin end-market, launching our 'powered by' suite of products with Aflac and Chewy and building on our international efforts. Collectively today, these initiatives are small. In 2022, our new products in North America represented just 3% of our new pets.
With these initiatives moving out of development, we now turn our attention to optimizing these revenue streams for growth. We will be disciplined in our approach, rolling out in a way that allows us to step up into growth and operating well within our IRR guardrails.
In 2022, we significantly expanded our addressable market, acquiring a foothold in Continental Europe. With the addition of Europe, we estimate our reach to be doubled to over 50,000 veterinary hospitals. Based on the nature of its revenue, contribution from our European acquisitions is relatively modest. As a reminder, these two businesses currently operate like marketing organizations, selling insurance products that are papered through another underwriter. In the quarter, revenue from these two acquisitions was approximately $200,000. But more importantly, the acquisitions come talent, technology, licensing and relationships that will drive ease of entry in these regions.
4
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
Trupanion Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 19:42:00 UTC.