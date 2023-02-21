Trupanion : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

are very early days, we are pleased to have these initiatives in market with the majority of upfront spend behind us. As we've said before, we expect it will take years to build momentum. This is a characteristic we understand well with monthly recurring revenue.

Our low-margin other business segment grew revenue by 51% year-over-year and adjusted operating income was approximately $10 million. As a reminder, we are required to hold cash in the form of capital reserves to support this growth. In aggregate, these capital reserve requirements totaled approximately $60 million, which is more than we have earned in our adjusted operating income for this business segment over the same time period.

In effect, our other business segment has been limiting our ability to deploy capital at higher rates of return. With this in mind, we've been working towards a long-term agreement with our large partner in our other business to more effectively utilize our capital for our subscription business. Through our new agreement, existing policyholders will now stay with Trupanion for a minimum three-year period. We expect the majority of new business to be issued by a different underwriter as early as Q2. Any new pets that we underwrite moving forward will be at a more reasonable margin.

Looking ahead, we will be prioritizing our capital deployment for our entire business in areas that deliver us the highest returns. In 2023, our focus will be on continuing to leverage our veterinary leads in North America and further strengthening our balance sheet as main drivers of value creation.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Margi.

Margi Tooth

Thank you, Darryl, and good afternoon, everyone.

I'll echo Darryl's sentiment that it was a strong growth year for Trupanion. We deployed $80 million to acquire nearly 260,000 pets at an estimated internal rate of return of 30% on a trailing 12-month basis. We also added approximately 29,000 additional pets in the fourth quarter through two acquisitions in Continental Europe.

Excluding these pets, our new pet growth of 15% benefited from robust leads led by the veterinary channel and a modest improvement in conversion rate year-over-year. We delivered this growth while maintaining our strong levels of member retention. Absent on new products, the average Trupanion pets stay with us for approximately 77 months in 2022, which we believe to be significantly higher than the industry's average. Drew will provide commentary on our overall book of business momentarily.

With our territory partners consistently back in the field in 2022 and the rising cost environment making high-quality medical insurance more relevant than ever, we saw good engagement and returns from the veterinary channel. Positively, we also saw a notable uptick in veterinary adoption and the use of our software solution that enables us to pay member invoices directly to the hospital at the time of checkout. This was especially prevalent in the second half of the year as inflationary pressures took hold, and we ended 2022 with our software in approximately 8,000 hospitals across North America. This is up over 24% from the prior year, the highest rate of deployment yet.

Our territory partners and their relationships with veterinarians and their staff is a core moat around our business. In November, we hosted our first in-person Territory Partner conference in three years. We were thrilled to be together again in person to celebrate wins and set up execution for the year ahead. As a reminder, our PAC spend is all inclusive and our estimated internal rate of return for the fourth quarter of 31% reflects the costs associated with the conference. Absent this spend, our estimated IRR would

