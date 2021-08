TruScreen Group Limited (NZX: TRU)/ (ASX: TRU), advises that given COVID-19 restrictions its Annual Meeting will be held online

www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/tru21

Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders will only be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting virtually via an online platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services at www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/tru21.

Shareholders attending and participating in the Annual Meeting virtually via the online platform will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting. More information regarding virtual attendance at the Annual Meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually during the Meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online Portal Guide available at

https://bcast.linkinvestorservices.co.nz/generic/docs/OnlinePortalGuide.pdf

Please find attached a copy of the Chairman's Letter and Notice of Meeting that will be distributed to all shareholders today.

Chairman's Letter.PDF

TruScreen Notice Of General Meeting.PDF

TruScreen Annual Meeting Proxy Form.PDF