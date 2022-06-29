Log in
    TRU   NZTRUE0001S7

TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED

(TRU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
0.0520 NZD   -1.89%
0.0520 NZD   -1.89%
06/29TRUSCREEN : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
05/30TRUSCREEN : Preliminary Final Report
PU
05/30TruScreen Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
TruScreen : Annual Report to shareholders

06/29/2022
TruScreen Group Limited Annual Report

2022

  1. world without cervical cancer.

TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2022 1

Corporate Directory

DIRECTORS

Anthony Ho

Non-Executive, Independent Chairman

Christopher Horn

Non-Executive Independent Director

Juliet Hull

Executive Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Dr Dexter Cheung

Non-Executive Independent Director

MANAGEMENT

Dr Jerry Tan

General Manager Commercial

Edmond Capcelea

Chief Technology Officer

Guy Robertson

Chief Financial Officer

Hubert Chan

Marketing and Communications Manager

REGISTERED OFFICE

C/- HLB Mann Judd Limited,

Level 6, Equitable House

57 Symonds Street, Grafton,

Auckland, New Zealand

NZX Code : TRU

ASX Code : TRU

AUDITOR

RSM Hayes Audit

Level 1, 1 Broadway

Newmarket

Auckland 1023

New Zealand

SHARE REGISTRAR

Link Market Services

PO Box 91976, Auckland 1142,

New Zealand

Level 30,

PwC Tower 15 Customs Street West

New Zealand

Investor enquiries

+64 09 375 5998

Investor email

enquiries@linkmarketservices.co.nz

Website

www.linkmarketservices.co.nz

TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2022 2

Table of Contents

Chairman's Letter

Operations Report

Directors' Report

Financial Statements

Auditor's Report

Governance

Shareholder Information

4

8

16

23

56

60

68

TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2022 3

Chairman's Letter

Dear fellow Shareholders,

TruScreen Group Limited has recorded strong sales growth in a further difficult COVID year, has enhanced the product, ervice capability, and quality processes, and expanded its market reach into new countries.

TruScreen provides an AI opto-electrical technology- based real time, low cost and portable system for the detection of cancerous or pre-cancerous cells in cervical tissues. TruScreen's disruptive technology is non-invasive for women and provides objective and fast cervical cancer screening, thus providing an efficient alternative to conventional methods requiring specimen collections for laboratory analysis.

In November 2020 the World Health Organisation (WHO) set out a strategy approved by its member nations for eliminating cervical cancer by 2050. While mature countries strive to be the first nation to achieve this goal based on expensive infrastructure and delivery, TruScreen is focused on low-and- middle income countries, and other disadvantaged, minority, and indigenous populations.

TruScreen is continuing its drive to bring the TruScreen cervical cancer screening technology to new markets within its focus. After strengthening its marketing team with the appointment of Hubert Chan as Marketing and Communications Manager in January 2022 we are working on expanding our market presence in Eastern Europe, South America, and in Middle East North Africa (MENA). This activity is ably supported by an expanded International Experts Group, with medical experts from United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Nigeria, and Mexico.

China, with the outstanding efforts of our major distributor Beijing Siweixiangtai Tech Ltd Co, was the major contributor to a 48% increase in Group revenue YOY, an increase in China revenue YOY of 39%, and an increase in device installations into 14 new hospitals in China. The China-based device manufacturing facility was commissioned during the year, and with domestic product registration, has enabled the opening of new sales channels and wider distribution in this market. The pull through consumption growth YOY of our SUS of 34% vindicated our strategy of getting TruScreen devices into the market and in use.

TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2022 4

Chairman's Letter

TruScreen completed verification and validation of a Firmware update during the year that is now progressively being released to TruScreen devices already in use in the market. The updated Firmware enhances the device's cyber security framework, allows TruScreen devices to interface with compatible hospitals' systems and incorporates a state-of-the-art optical calibration feature to reduce the need for the device to return to service centres for re-calibration. The Company has also completed a substantial body of work to meet the demanding new international Medical Device Reporting (MDR) requirements to be effective in 2024.

With increasing inflation and costs of doing business the Company has taken additional steps late in the financial year to review and reduce its cost base where appropriate. The Group continues to work with distributors to develop innovative solutions to get the TruScreen product to market despite challenges and continues to seek opportunities to expand its medical products range to provide our distributors with wider product access to their local markets.

Despite the progresses made during the year, the Company was not immune from the disruptions of our markets from the Ukraine conflict, and the lingering impacts of COVID, especially in China. To comply with NZ Accounting Standards and acknowledgment of the macro-environmental uncertainties, the directors resolved to provide for impairment of the Company's non-current assets of circa $4.6 million. This provision is non-cash in nature and is non-recurring. When the uncertainties subside, and at future balance dates, the Company will review the carrying value of its non-current assets appropriately.

In yet another challenging year, and on behalf of the board, I thank our team for their resilience and dedication during the year. I also look forward to the ongoing support of our stakeholders and commitment of my fellow directors and the TruScreen team as we continue to strive for

  • A world without cervical cancer. "

Anthony Ho

Chairman

TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2022 5

Financials
Sales 2022 2,55 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
Net income 2022 -7,89 M -4,91 M -4,91 M
Net cash 2022 2,80 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TruScreen Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Juliet Hull Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peng Ho Chairman
Edmond Capcelea Chief Technology Officer
Beata Edling Head-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSCREEN GROUP LIMITED-36.59%12
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.70%209 734
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.15%180 320
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-43.62%72 506
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-26.88%58 899
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.07%57 134