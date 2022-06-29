TruScreen : Annual Report to shareholders

TruScreen Group Limited has recorded strong sales growth in a further difficult COVID year, has enhanced the product, ervice capability, and quality processes, and expanded its market reach into new countries.

TruScreen provides an AI opto-electrical technology- based real time, low cost and portable system for the detection of cancerous or pre-cancerous cells in cervical tissues. TruScreen's disruptive technology is non-invasive for women and provides objective and fast cervical cancer screening, thus providing an efficient alternative to conventional methods requiring specimen collections for laboratory analysis.

In November 2020 the World Health Organisation (WHO) set out a strategy approved by its member nations for eliminating cervical cancer by 2050. While mature countries strive to be the first nation to achieve this goal based on expensive infrastructure and delivery, TruScreen is focused on low-and- middle income countries, and other disadvantaged, minority, and indigenous populations.

TruScreen is continuing its drive to bring the TruScreen cervical cancer screening technology to new markets within its focus. After strengthening its marketing team with the appointment of Hubert Chan as Marketing and Communications Manager in January 2022 we are working on expanding our market presence in Eastern Europe, South America, and in Middle East North Africa (MENA). This activity is ably supported by an expanded International Experts Group, with medical experts from United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Nigeria, and Mexico.

China, with the outstanding efforts of our major distributor Beijing Siweixiangtai Tech Ltd Co, was the major contributor to a 48% increase in Group revenue YOY, an increase in China revenue YOY of 39%, and an increase in device installations into 14 new hospitals in China. The China-based device manufacturing facility was commissioned during the year, and with domestic product registration, has enabled the opening of new sales channels and wider distribution in this market. The pull through consumption growth YOY of our SUS of 34% vindicated our strategy of getting TruScreen devices into the market and in use.