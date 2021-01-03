TruScreen : Offer Closes Significantly Oversubscribed

TruScreen Group Limited (NZX: TRU) (TruScreen or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Offer as outlined in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) announced on 11 November 2020, has closed significantly oversubscribed.

The Offer was conditional on listing on the ASX as outlined in the PDS, and the ASX has previously confirmed that the Company will be admitted to the ASX subject to certain conditions. The Company will meet the conditions as outlined in the NZX announcement of 15 December 2020, before 30 December 2020.

The Company received subscriptions for approximately NZ$3.2m (Maximum Offer is NZ$2m), with both the Australian and the New Zealand pools being oversubscribed. The Company will add a further 375 new Australian shareholders to the register, bringing the total number of Australian shareholders to 435. Due to the structure of the raising, New Zealand applicants will, unfortunately, be scaled back by approximately 65%.

In total, the Company will issue 28,571,428 new shares at NZ$0.07 (A$0.065) each. This will bring the total issued capital to 360,966,253 fully paid ordinary shares.

The Company was assisted by CM Partners in New Zealand and OnMarket in Australia in this capital raise.

As outlined in the PDS the Company, through its share registry Link Market Services will complete the share allocations and refunds, where appropriate, before 30 December 2020.

The dual listing on the ASX is anticipated to be 6 January 2021.

Chairman Tony Ho commented, 'we are delighted with the strong support that we have received from new investors and existing shareholders. We are pleased to welcome our 375 new Australian shareholders on our Australian share register. We look forward to communicating with you through the NZX and ASX as we continue to build the business in 2021'.

