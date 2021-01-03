Log in
TruScreen Limited    TRU

TRUSCREEN LIMITED

(TRU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TruScreen : Offer Closes Significantly Oversubscribed

01/03/2021 | 05:40pm EST
TruScreen Group Limited (NZX: TRU) (TruScreen or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Offer as outlined in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) announced on 11 November 2020, has closed significantly oversubscribed.

The Offer was conditional on listing on the ASX as outlined in the PDS, and the ASX has previously confirmed that the Company will be admitted to the ASX subject to certain conditions. The Company will meet the conditions as outlined in the NZX announcement of 15 December 2020, before 30 December 2020.

The Company received subscriptions for approximately NZ$3.2m (Maximum Offer is NZ$2m), with both the Australian and the New Zealand pools being oversubscribed. The Company will add a further 375 new Australian shareholders to the register, bringing the total number of Australian shareholders to 435. Due to the structure of the raising, New Zealand applicants will, unfortunately, be scaled back by approximately 65%.

In total, the Company will issue 28,571,428 new shares at NZ$0.07 (A$0.065) each. This will bring the total issued capital to 360,966,253 fully paid ordinary shares.
The Company was assisted by CM Partners in New Zealand and OnMarket in Australia in this capital raise.

As outlined in the PDS the Company, through its share registry Link Market Services will complete the share allocations and refunds, where appropriate, before 30 December 2020.

The dual listing on the ASX is anticipated to be 6 January 2021.

Chairman Tony Ho commented, 'we are delighted with the strong support that we have received from new investors and existing shareholders. We are pleased to welcome our 375 new Australian shareholders on our Australian share register. We look forward to communicating with you through the NZX and ASX as we continue to build the business in 2021'.

-ENDS-

NZX TRU Offer Closes Significantly Oversubscribed 20201222.PDF

Disclaimer

TruScreen Limited published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 22:39:25 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2,00 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net income 2021 -2,60 M -1,87 M -1,87 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TRUSCREEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TruScreen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,18 NZD
Last Close Price 0,10 NZD
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Victoria Potarina Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ho Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Edmond Capcelea Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Horn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUSCREEN LIMITED11.11%24
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%151 143
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%102 752
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.00%87 570
ORSTED A/S0.00%85 741
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%67 384
