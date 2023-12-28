TruSpine Technologies PLC - London Gatwick Airport-based medical device company - Pretax loss narrows to GBP362,833 in the six months that ended September 30 from GBP545,399 a year earlier. Administrative expenses increase to GBP348,300 from GBP543,369. Continues to be in a pre-revenue development phase and remains loss-making. "As previously notified, the company's working capital position remains weak given the lack of revenue generating operations, however the company is prudently managing its limited working capital position," TruSpine says. "The company is reviewing equity and debt financing options available to it, and the directors fully expect a successful resolution in securing adequate funding to meet the company's working capital requirements in the near-term."

Current stock price: 0.95 pence

12-month change: down 87%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

