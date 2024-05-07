TruSpine Technologies PLC - London Gatwick Airport-based medical device company - Says that Chief Executive Officer Laurence Strauss has resigned as a director of the company with immediate effect.

Chair Geoff Miller says: "I would like to thank Laurence for the work that he has done to progress the Company's development during the time he has been a director of the company. The company has submitted and advanced its FDA application and recently raised further funding providing the company with a more stable financial footing."

Current stock price: 2.10 pence

12-month change: up 38%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.