TruSpine Technologies PLC - London Gatwick Airport-based medical device company - Confirms it has submitted additional documentation to the US Food & Drug Administration regarding its FDA 510(K) application for its screw free spinal stabilisation system product Cervi-LOK. In January, the FDA asked for additional clarifications on certain matters. On Monday, TruSpine says: "In the weeks leading up to the FDA submission, the company has been in dialogue with FDA representatives in order to ensure all clarifications were discussed and answered to the extent possible. A further announcement will be made in due course."

Current stock price: 0.85 pence

12-month change: down 54%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

