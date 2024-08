Trust Bank Ltd. is a banking group organized around 3 areas of activity: - commercial bank and retail bank; - business bank; - other: primarily money transfer and transaction services. At the end of 2020, the group had GMD 7,708.8 million in current deposits and GMD 1,685.2 million in current loans. The products and services marketing is ensured through a network of more than 18 branches in Gambia.