895,200 Equity Shares of Trust Fintech Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-JUL-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 95 days starting from 28-MAR-2024 to 1-JUL-2024.



Details:

Details of Promoter?s Contribution locked in for three years:

As per Sub-Regulation (1) of Regulation 236 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, an aggregate of 20.00% of the postIssue Capital shall be considered as Promoter ?s Contribution. Our Promoters have granted consent to include such number of Equity Shares held by them as may constitute 20.00% of the post-issue Equity Share Capital of our Company as Promoters Contribution and have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, the Promoters Contribution from the date of filing of this

Draft Red Herring Prospectus until the completion of the lock-in period specified above.



Equity Shares locked-in for one year