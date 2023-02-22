Trust Modaraba : Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Trust Modaraba.

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE HALF YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Half Year Ended Quarter Year Ended December 31, December 31, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 ----------------------------------Rupees-------------------------------- Income from ijarah 16 9,326,975 8,821,909 5,037,130 3,456,264 Profit on murabaha finances 4,514,420 5,669,205 2,099,912 2,663,090 Profit on musharakah/diminishing finances 5,690,183 3,408,562 3,902,781 1,553,778 Income/(loss) from investments - net 17 803,741 547,755 (330,901) (272,792) Other income 18 1,346,258 43,470,130 1,041,692 5,819,468 21,681,577 61,917,561 11,750,614 13,219,808 (Provision)/reversal for doubtful receivables (747,114) (10,010,482) (747,114) 100,000 Bad debts written off - (1,072,849) - (753,750) Unrealized loss on revaluation of held-for-trading (2,165,355) (9,906,233) (2,970,635) (2,098,177) investments 18,769,108 40,927,997 8,032,865 10,467,881 Operating expenses 19 (19,763,789) (19,924,471) (10,392,139) (8,183,814) (994,681) 21,003,526 (2,359,274) 2,284,067 Modaraba management company's fee - (2,100,353) 136,459 (228,407) Sindh worker welfare fund - (378,063) 24,563 (41,113) (Loss)/profit before taxation (994,681) 18,525,110 (2,198,252) 2,014,547 Taxation (819,498) (3,879,416) (700,894) (950,839) Net (loss)/profit for the period (1,814,179) 14,645,694 (2,899,146) 1,063,708 Earnings per certificate - basic and diluted 20 (0.06) 0.49 (0.10) 0.04

