Trust Modaraba : Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Trust Modaraba.
CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
ASSETS
Note
-----------------Rupees-----------------
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
8,170,450
7,690,515
Short term investments
4
25,499,745
32,908,149
Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables
5
10,420,404
28,291,113
Short term murabaha finances
6
28,068,608
30,990,535
Ijarah rental receivables
7
4,022,134
4,048,929
Current portion of long term murabaha finances
8
73,383,365
79,992,821
Short term musharakah finances (secured - considered good)
9
14,126,225
23,689,845
Current portion of long term diminishing musharakah finances
10
10,241,927
1,704,637
Income tax refundable
2,694,676
3,072,891
176,627,534
212,389,435
Assets classified as held for sale
8,625,000
8,625,000
Total current assets
185,252,534
221,014,435
Non-current assets
Murabaha finances
8
4,188,513
19,195,330
Diminishing musharakah finances
10
31,375,663
2,773,749
Deferred taxation
1,160,917
1,160,917
Deposits
707,962
1,106,562
Long term investments
11
6,773,351
7,281,478
Fixed assets
12
162,189,420
163,055,963
Total non-current assets
206,395,826
194,573,999
Total assets
391,648,360
415,588,434
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Unclaimed profit distributions
12,834,792
12,834,792
Creditors, accrued and other liabilities
13
1,542,266
11,361,125
Current portion of deferred income on murabaha
4,233,342
6,698,560
Current portion of customers' security deposits
4,505,342
8,810,600
Current portion of lease liabilities against right of use assets
1,113,941
430,555
Due to director
-
5,000,000
Total current liabilities
24,229,683
45,135,632
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income on murabaha
794,727
2,366,206
Customers' security deposits
45,945,171
45,071,713
Lease liabilities against right of use assets
1,950,213
1,964,011
Total non-current liabilities
48,690,111
49,401,930
Total liabilities
72,919,794
94,537,562
NET ASSETS
318,728,566
321,050,872
REPRESENTED BY
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Certificate capital
298,000,000
298,000,000
Reserves
26,765,375
28,579,554
Total equity
324,765,375
326,579,554
Unrealized loss on revaluation of investments
14
(6,036,809)
(5,528,682)
318,728,566
321,050,872
Contingencies and commitments
15
The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
(Modaraba Management Company)
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
TRUST MODARABA Half Yearly Report December, 31, 2022
8
CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE HALF YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Half Year Ended
Quarter Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
----------------------------------Rupees--------------------------------
Income from ijarah
16
9,326,975
8,821,909
5,037,130
3,456,264
Profit on murabaha finances
4,514,420
5,669,205
2,099,912
2,663,090
Profit on musharakah/diminishing finances
5,690,183
3,408,562
3,902,781
1,553,778
Income/(loss) from investments - net
17
803,741
547,755
(330,901)
(272,792)
Other income
18
1,346,258
43,470,130
1,041,692
5,819,468
21,681,577
61,917,561
11,750,614
13,219,808
(Provision)/reversal for doubtful receivables
(747,114)
(10,010,482)
(747,114)
100,000
Bad debts written off
-
(1,072,849)
-
(753,750)
Unrealized loss on revaluation of held-for-trading
(2,165,355)
(9,906,233)
(2,970,635)
(2,098,177)
investments
18,769,108
40,927,997
8,032,865
10,467,881
Operating expenses
19
(19,763,789)
(19,924,471)
(10,392,139)
(8,183,814)
(994,681)
21,003,526
(2,359,274)
2,284,067
Modaraba management company's fee
-
(2,100,353)
136,459
(228,407)
Sindh worker welfare fund
-
(378,063)
24,563
(41,113)
(Loss)/profit before taxation
(994,681)
18,525,110
(2,198,252)
2,014,547
Taxation
(819,498)
(3,879,416)
(700,894)
(950,839)
Net (loss)/profit for the period
(1,814,179)
14,645,694
(2,899,146)
1,063,708
Earnings per certificate - basic and diluted
20
(0.06)
0.49
(0.10)
0.04
The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
(Modaraba Management Company)
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
TRUST MODARABA Half Yearly Report December, 31, 2022
