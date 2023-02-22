Advanced search
    TRSM   PK0049701011

TRUST MODARABA

(TRSM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
1.600 PKR   -17.10%
Trust Modaraba : Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Trust Modaraba.

02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

ASSETS

Note

-----------------Rupees-----------------

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

8,170,450

7,690,515

Short term investments

4

25,499,745

32,908,149

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables

5

10,420,404

28,291,113

Short term murabaha finances

6

28,068,608

30,990,535

Ijarah rental receivables

7

4,022,134

4,048,929

Current portion of long term murabaha finances

8

73,383,365

79,992,821

Short term musharakah finances (secured - considered good)

9

14,126,225

23,689,845

Current portion of long term diminishing musharakah finances

10

10,241,927

1,704,637

Income tax refundable

2,694,676

3,072,891

176,627,534

212,389,435

Assets classified as held for sale

8,625,000

8,625,000

Total current assets

185,252,534

221,014,435

Non-current assets

Murabaha finances

8

4,188,513

19,195,330

Diminishing musharakah finances

10

31,375,663

2,773,749

Deferred taxation

1,160,917

1,160,917

Deposits

707,962

1,106,562

Long term investments

11

6,773,351

7,281,478

Fixed assets

12

162,189,420

163,055,963

Total non-current assets

206,395,826

194,573,999

Total assets

391,648,360

415,588,434

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Unclaimed profit distributions

12,834,792

12,834,792

Creditors, accrued and other liabilities

13

1,542,266

11,361,125

Current portion of deferred income on murabaha

4,233,342

6,698,560

Current portion of customers' security deposits

4,505,342

8,810,600

Current portion of lease liabilities against right of use assets

1,113,941

430,555

Due to director

-

5,000,000

Total current liabilities

24,229,683

45,135,632

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income on murabaha

794,727

2,366,206

Customers' security deposits

45,945,171

45,071,713

Lease liabilities against right of use assets

1,950,213

1,964,011

Total non-current liabilities

48,690,111

49,401,930

Total liabilities

72,919,794

94,537,562

NET ASSETS

318,728,566

321,050,872

REPRESENTED BY

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Certificate capital

298,000,000

298,000,000

Reserves

26,765,375

28,579,554

Total equity

324,765,375

326,579,554

Unrealized loss on revaluation of investments

14

(6,036,809)

(5,528,682)

318,728,566

321,050,872

Contingencies and commitments

15

The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TRUST MODARABA Half Yearly Report December, 31, 2022

8

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE HALF YEAR AND QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Half Year Ended

Quarter Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

----------------------------------Rupees--------------------------------

Income from ijarah

16

9,326,975

8,821,909

5,037,130

3,456,264

Profit on murabaha finances

4,514,420

5,669,205

2,099,912

2,663,090

Profit on musharakah/diminishing finances

5,690,183

3,408,562

3,902,781

1,553,778

Income/(loss) from investments - net

17

803,741

547,755

(330,901)

(272,792)

Other income

18

1,346,258

43,470,130

1,041,692

5,819,468

21,681,577

61,917,561

11,750,614

13,219,808

(Provision)/reversal for doubtful receivables

(747,114)

(10,010,482)

(747,114)

100,000

Bad debts written off

-

(1,072,849)

-

(753,750)

Unrealized loss on revaluation of held-for-trading

(2,165,355)

(9,906,233)

(2,970,635)

(2,098,177)

investments

18,769,108

40,927,997

8,032,865

10,467,881

Operating expenses

19

(19,763,789)

(19,924,471)

(10,392,139)

(8,183,814)

(994,681)

21,003,526

(2,359,274)

2,284,067

Modaraba management company's fee

-

(2,100,353)

136,459

(228,407)

Sindh worker welfare fund

-

(378,063)

24,563

(41,113)

(Loss)/profit before taxation

(994,681)

18,525,110

(2,198,252)

2,014,547

Taxation

(819,498)

(3,879,416)

(700,894)

(950,839)

Net (loss)/profit for the period

(1,814,179)

14,645,694

(2,899,146)

1,063,708

Earnings per certificate - basic and diluted

20

(0.06)

0.49

(0.10)

0.04

The annexed notes from 1 to 27 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

  • TRUST MODARABA Half Yearly Report December, 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Trust Modaraba published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
