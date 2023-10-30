CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

September 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

ASSETS

Note

------------------Rupees-----------------

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

10,754,441

7,403,438

Investments

4

15,199,361

23,673,280

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables

5

11,959,672

9,252,174

Murabaha finances - secured

6

32,538,031

33,138,031

Ijarah rental receivables - secured

3,675,838

2,797,830

Current portion of long term murabaha finances

7

47,172,909

54,965,658

Musharakah finances (secured - considered good)

8

17,908,426

16,399,135

Current portion of diminishing musharakah finances

9

21,665,728

15,004,620

Income tax refundable

1,142,558

1,840,370

Assets classified as held for sale

8,625,000

8,625,000

Total current assets

170,641,964

173,099,536

Non-current assets

Murabaha finances

4,251,973

4,078,227

Diminishing musharakah financing

9

81,420,059

62,386,644

Deposits

602,962

602,962

Investments

10

4,477,364

6,271,900

Fixed assets given on lease / ijarah - tangible

11

114,157,131

123,427,562

Fixed assets in own use

12

16,096,939

16,346,263

Intangible asset

13

252,218

155,552

Deferred taxation - net

2,388,431

2,388,431

Total non-current assets

223,647,077

215,657,541

Total assets

394,289,041

388,757,077

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Unclaimed profit distributions

12,830,810

12,831,607

Creditors, accrued and other liabilities

14

4,574,596

1,661,255

Current portion of deferred income on murabaha

1,435,836

2,400,180

Current portion of customers' security deposits

13,391,875

8,936,875

Current portion of lease liabilities against right of use assets

944,980

1,083,251

Total current liabilities

33,178,097

26,913,168

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income on murabaha

595,327

1,012,756

Customers' security deposits

34,668,638

39,380,638

Lease liabilities against right of use assets

1,300,123

1,445,518

Total non-current liabilities

36,564,088

41,838,912

Total liabilities

69,742,185

68,752,080

NET ASSETS

324,546,856

320,004,997

REPRESENTED BY

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Certificate capital

298,000,000

298,000,000

Reserves

32,272,121

28,506,449

Total equity

Unrealized loss on revaluation of investments

15

(5,725,265)

(6,501,452)

324,546,856

320,004,997

Contingencies and commitments

16

The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TRUST MODARABA Quarterly Report September, 30, 2023

6

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

September

September

2023

2022

Note

-------------Rupees-------------

Income from ijarah - net

17

3,527,987

4,289,845

Profit on murabaha finances

1,280,441

2,414,508

Profit on musharakah finances

7,853,264

1,787,402

Dividend income on equity investments

230,154

1,701,509

Gain / (Loss) on sale of short-term investments

(5,090,352)

(566,866)

Other income

18

391,616

304,566

8,193,110

9,930,964

Provision for doubtful receivables

(1,180,395)

-

Unrealized Gain / (loss) on revaluation of held for-sale-trading investment

8,034,226

805,280

Operating expenses

19

(9,033,604)

(9,371,650)

Modaraba Management Company's fee

(601,334)

(136,459)

Workers' Welfare Fund

(108,240)

(24,563)

Profit before taxation

5,303,763

1,203,572

Taxation

(1,538,091)

(118,604)

Profit for the period

Earnings per certificate - basic and diluted

20

0.13

0.04

The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

7

TRUST MODARABA Quarterly Report September, 30, 2023

