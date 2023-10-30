CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
September 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
ASSETS
Note
------------------Rupees-----------------
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
10,754,441
7,403,438
Investments
4
15,199,361
23,673,280
Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables
5
11,959,672
9,252,174
Murabaha finances - secured
6
32,538,031
33,138,031
Ijarah rental receivables - secured
3,675,838
2,797,830
Current portion of long term murabaha finances
7
47,172,909
54,965,658
Musharakah finances (secured - considered good)
8
17,908,426
16,399,135
Current portion of diminishing musharakah finances
9
21,665,728
15,004,620
Income tax refundable
1,142,558
1,840,370
Assets classified as held for sale
8,625,000
8,625,000
Total current assets
170,641,964
173,099,536
Non-current assets
Murabaha finances
4,251,973
4,078,227
Diminishing musharakah financing
9
81,420,059
62,386,644
Deposits
602,962
602,962
Investments
10
4,477,364
6,271,900
Fixed assets given on lease / ijarah - tangible
11
114,157,131
123,427,562
Fixed assets in own use
12
16,096,939
16,346,263
Intangible asset
13
252,218
155,552
Deferred taxation - net
2,388,431
2,388,431
Total non-current assets
223,647,077
215,657,541
Total assets
394,289,041
388,757,077
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Unclaimed profit distributions
12,830,810
12,831,607
Creditors, accrued and other liabilities
14
4,574,596
1,661,255
Current portion of deferred income on murabaha
1,435,836
2,400,180
Current portion of customers' security deposits
13,391,875
8,936,875
Current portion of lease liabilities against right of use assets
944,980
1,083,251
Total current liabilities
33,178,097
26,913,168
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income on murabaha
595,327
1,012,756
Customers' security deposits
34,668,638
39,380,638
Lease liabilities against right of use assets
1,300,123
1,445,518
Total non-current liabilities
36,564,088
41,838,912
Total liabilities
69,742,185
68,752,080
NET ASSETS
324,546,856
320,004,997
REPRESENTED BY
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Certificate capital
298,000,000
298,000,000
Reserves
32,272,121
28,506,449
Total equity
Unrealized loss on revaluation of investments
15
(5,725,265)
(6,501,452)
324,546,856
320,004,997
Contingencies and commitments
16
The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.
For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
(Modaraba Management Company)
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
TRUST MODARABA Quarterly Report September, 30, 2023
6
CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
September
September
2023
2022
Note
-------------Rupees-------------
Income from ijarah - net
17
3,527,987
4,289,845
Profit on murabaha finances
1,280,441
2,414,508
Profit on musharakah finances
7,853,264
1,787,402
Dividend income on equity investments
230,154
1,701,509
Gain / (Loss) on sale of short-term investments
(5,090,352)
(566,866)
Other income
18
391,616
304,566
8,193,110
9,930,964
Provision for doubtful receivables
(1,180,395)
-
Unrealized Gain / (loss) on revaluation of held for-sale-trading investment
8,034,226
805,280
Operating expenses
19
(9,033,604)
(9,371,650)
Modaraba Management Company's fee
(601,334)
(136,459)
Workers' Welfare Fund
(108,240)
(24,563)
Profit before taxation
5,303,763
1,203,572
Taxation
(1,538,091)
(118,604)
Profit for the period
Earnings per certificate - basic and diluted
20
0.13
0.04
The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.
For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
(Modaraba Management Company)
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
7
TRUST MODARABA Quarterly Report September, 30, 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Trust Modaraba published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 08:14:42 UTC.