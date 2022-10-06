Trust Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report of TM for the year ended June 30, 2022.
Trust Modaraba
Managed By:
Al-Zãmin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited.
ANNUAL
REPORT
2022
www.trustmodaraba.com
CONTENTS
02 Mission Statement
03 Corporate Information
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Review Report by the Chairman
Director's Report
Director's Report Urdu
Key Operating and Financial data
Statement of Compliance
Shari'ah Advisors' Report
Review Report to Certificate
Auditor's Report
Balance Sheet
Profit & Loss Account
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Cash Flow Statement
Statement of Changes In Equity
Notes to the Financial Statement
Pattern Of Certificate-Holding
Categories of Certificate holders
TRUST MODARABA Annual Report 2022
MISSION STATEMENT
Trust Modaraba aims to evolve and practice exemplary standards of integrity and proficiency by achieving balanced growth, building quality investment portfolio, maintaining high standards of efficiency and providing good return to its certificate holders. Trust Modaraba shall endeavor to maintain a comprehensive edge in the industry and contribute effectively in promotion of Islamic Financial Regime. It shall adopt a management culture based on participation, motivation and accountability to achieve professional and personal excellence and growth of human resource.
Trust Modaraba shall achieve a balanced texture of being a prudent and progressive organization with a sound image in the market place
TRUST MODARABA Annual Report 2022
CORPORATE INFORMATION
MODARABA COMPANY
AI-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq
Chairman
Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry
Chief Executive
Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi
Director
Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi
Director
Mr. Mohammad Yasin
Director
Mr. Sohail Ansar
Director
Dr. Mrs. Namoos Baquar
Director
MANAGEMENT
Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry
Chief Executive
Ms. Hamida Aqeel
Chief Operating Officer/Company Secretary
Mr. ljaz Ahmed Khan
Chief Financial Officer/Regional Head
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi
Chairman
Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq
Member
Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi
Member
Mr. Sohail Ansar
Member
HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE
Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi
Chairman
Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi
Member
Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry
Member
Mr. Muhammad Yasin
Member
INTERNAL AUDITORS
UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.
Chartered Accountants
AUDITORS OF THE MODARABA
Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman.
Chartered Accountants
BANKER
Meezan Bank Limited
LEGAL ADVISORS
Holscott International
S&B Durrani Law Assoicates
REGISTERED OFFICE/PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 104-106, Kassam Court, BC-9,Block-5, Clifton, Karachi-75600 Telephone: 021-35876651, 35876652
Fax: 021-35870408 Web: trustmodaraba.com
Email: info@trustmodaraba.com
REGIONAL OFFICE
301 & 320, 3rd Floor, Garden Heights, 8-Aibak Block, New Garden Town, Lahore Telephone: 042-35941957-8 Fax: 042 35866513
