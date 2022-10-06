Trust Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report of TM for the year ended June 30, 2022.

MISSION STATEMENT

Trust Modaraba aims to evolve and practice exemplary standards of integrity and proficiency by achieving balanced growth, building quality investment portfolio, maintaining high standards of efficiency and providing good return to its certificate holders. Trust Modaraba shall endeavor to maintain a comprehensive edge in the industry and contribute effectively in promotion of Islamic Financial Regime. It shall adopt a management culture based on participation, motivation and accountability to achieve professional and personal excellence and growth of human resource.

Trust Modaraba shall achieve a balanced texture of being a prudent and progressive organization with a sound image in the market place