Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Trust Modaraba
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRSM   PK0049701011

TRUST MODARABA

(TRSM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
1.820 PKR   +1.11%
12:42aTrust Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report of TM for the year ended June 30, 2022.
PU
04/28Trust Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report of TM for the Period Ended March 31, 2022.
PU
04/27Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trust Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report of TM for the year ended June 30, 2022.

10/06/2022 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trust Modaraba

Managed By:

Al-Zãmin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited.

ANNUAL

REPORT

2022

www.trustmodaraba.com

CONTENTS

02 Mission Statement

03 Corporate Information

  1. Notice of Annual General Meeting
  2. Review Report by the Chairman
  3. Director's Report
  1. Director's Report Urdu
  1. Key Operating and Financial data
  2. Statement of Compliance
  1. Shari'ah Advisors' Report
  2. Review Report to Certificate
  3. Auditor's Report
  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Profit & Loss Account
  3. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Cash Flow Statement
  5. Statement of Changes In Equity
  6. Notes to the Financial Statement
  1. Pattern Of Certificate-Holding
  2. Categories of Certificate holders

1

TRUST MODARABA Annual Report 2022

MISSION STATEMENT

Trust Modaraba aims to evolve and practice exemplary standards of integrity and proficiency by achieving balanced growth, building quality investment portfolio, maintaining high standards of efficiency and providing good return to its certificate holders. Trust Modaraba shall endeavor to maintain a comprehensive edge in the industry and contribute effectively in promotion of Islamic Financial Regime. It shall adopt a management culture based on participation, motivation and accountability to achieve professional and personal excellence and growth of human resource.

Trust Modaraba shall achieve a balanced texture of being a prudent and progressive organization with a sound image in the market place

2

TRUST MODARABA Annual Report 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATION

MODARABA COMPANY

AI-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq

Chairman

Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry

Chief Executive

Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi

Director

Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi

Director

Mr. Mohammad Yasin

Director

Mr. Sohail Ansar

Director

Dr. Mrs. Namoos Baquar

Director

MANAGEMENT

Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry

Chief Executive

Ms. Hamida Aqeel

Chief Operating Officer/Company Secretary

Mr. ljaz Ahmed Khan

Chief Financial Officer/Regional Head

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi

Chairman

Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq

Member

Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi

Member

Mr. Sohail Ansar

Member

HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE

Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi

Chairman

Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi

Member

Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry

Member

Mr. Muhammad Yasin

Member

INTERNAL AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

Chartered Accountants

AUDITORS OF THE MODARABA

Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman.

Chartered Accountants

BANKER

Meezan Bank Limited

LEGAL ADVISORS

Holscott International

S&B Durrani Law Assoicates

REGISTERED OFFICE/PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 104-106, Kassam Court, BC-9,Block-5, Clifton, Karachi-75600 Telephone: 021-35876651, 35876652

Fax: 021-35870408 Web: trustmodaraba.com

Email: info@trustmodaraba.com

REGIONAL OFFICE

301 & 320, 3rd Floor, Garden Heights, 8-Aibak Block, New Garden Town, Lahore Telephone: 042-35941957-8 Fax: 042 35866513

REGISTRARS

Hameed Majeed Associates (Private) Limited

1st Floor, H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore Telephone: 042- 37235081-2 Fax: 042-37358817

3

TRUST MODARABA Annual Report 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trust Modaraba published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 04:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRUST MODARABA
12:42aTrust Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report of TM for the year ended June 30, 2022.
PU
04/28Trust Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report of TM for the Period Ended March 31, 202..
PU
04/27Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Mar..
CI
02/24Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Dec..
CI
2021Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Trust Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
CI
2020Trust Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2019 o..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36,1 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2021 6,61 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net cash 2021 31,5 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,2 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart TRUST MODARABA
Duration : Period :
Trust Modaraba Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sohail Ansar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUST MODARABA-26.61%0
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-24.29%10 209
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.13.18%6 405
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.33.39%4 997
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-12.32%3 407
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-23.41%2 914