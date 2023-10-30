Trust Modaraba
Managed By:
Al-Zãmin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited.
QUARTERLY
REPORT
30th September, 2023
www.trustmodaraba.com
CONTENTS
- CORPORATE INFORMATION
- DIRECTOR'S REPORT
- DIRECTOR'S REPORT (URDU)
- INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
- INTERIM CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOSS
- INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
- INTERIM CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
- INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
- NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CORPORATE INFORMATION
MODARABA COMPANY
AI-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq
Chairman
Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry
Chief Executive
Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi
Director
Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi
Director
Mr. Mohammad Yasin
Director
Mr. Sohail Ansar
Director
Dr. Mrs. Namoos Baquar
Director
MANAGEMENT
Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry
Chief Executive
Ms. Hamida Aqeel
Chief Operating Officer/Company Secretary
Mr. Shiraz Butt
Chief Financial Officer
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi
Chairman
Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq
Member
Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi
Member
Mr. Mohammad Yasin
Member
Ms. Hamida Aqeel
Secretary to the committee
HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE
Mr. Muhammad Yasin
Chaiman
Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi
Member
Dr. Mrs. Namoos Baquar
Member
Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry
Member
Ms. Hamida Aqeel
Secretary to the committee
INTERNAL AUDITORS
UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.
Chartered Accountants
AUDITORS OF THE MODARABA
Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman.
Chartered Accountants
BANKER
Meezan Bank Limited
LEGAL ADVISORS
Holscott International
S&B Durrani Law Assoicates
REGISTERED OFFICE/PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 104-106,Kassam Court, BC-9, Block-5,Clifton, Karachi-75600Telephone: 021-35876651,35876652
Fax: 021-35870408 Web: trustmodaraba.com
Email: info@trustmodaraba.com
REGIONAL OFFICE
320, 3rd Floor, Garden Heights, 8-Aibak Block, New Garden Town, Lahore Telephone: 042-35941957-8 Fax: 042 35866513
REGISTRARS
Hameed Majeed Associates (Private) Limited
1st Floor, H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore Telephone: 042- 37235081-2 Fax: 042-37358817
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Board of Directors of Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited, the management company of Trust Modaraba is pleased to present the un-audited financial statements of Trust Modaraba for the quarter ended 30th September, 2023.
ECONOMIC REVIEW
The previous financial year ended with significant pressure on domestic prices, exchange rate, fiscal account and business environment. The challenges along with record high energy and food prices, loss of crops and livestock added further to the woes of the common man. However, since beginning of the current financial year 2023-24, economic situation has shown some signs of recovery due to the measures initiated by the government aimed at improving the near-term economic situation during the current year. The pro-farmer incentives of the government appear to auger well for the agriculture sector as according to initial estimates cotton production is expected to post remarkable growth of almost over 80% over the previous year. During the first quarter of the current financial year, export of services moved positively and depicted increase though marginally by 2%. Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) remained significantly higher than its past six months average of 43,000 points. Strict administrative actions against foreign exchange dealers has also helped in stabilizing the exchange rate.
However, to ensure long term macro-economic stability and growth, careful economic management and deep structural reforms are required to place the Country on a comprehensive and all-inclusive development trajectory. Until then Pakistan economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks.
PERFORMANCE
It is encouraging to report that even under the challenging circumstances, the operating performance of your Modaraba remained positive and growth oriented during the first quarter of the financial year ended on 30th September, 2023 and the key performance indicators registered impressive increase over the preceding comparable quarter.
Income of Rs.12.662 million was achieved from core business operations comprising of Ijarah, Murabahah and Diminishing Musharakah during the quarter under consideration registering an increase of 50% over the comparable period of the previous financial year. In line with the guidance of the Board of Directors to reduce the level of exposure in the stock market, selected scrips were disposed of at optimum value and the liquidity thus generated was deployed in fresh business transactions to good risk clients at attractive rates. The strategy paid dividends as is evident from increase in the income from main components of the business operations. Disposal of shares during the period resulted in reversal of provisions of held against the respective shares and contributed net gain of Rs.2.943 million after adjusting on sale of shares. In line with the prudent portfolio risk management policy of the Modaraba, provision of Rs.1.18 million was made against the classified accounts. Income of the Modaraba after accounting for provisions and unrealized gain/loss on equity portfolio stood at Rs.15.047 million as against Rs.10.736 million of the previous comparable quarter. Every effort was made by your management to minimize the expenditure and despite significant surge in the inflation across the board, operating expenses decreased by 4% to Rs.9.03 million (Rs.9.37 million July-Sept, 2022). After accounting for all the provisions and expenses, profit before management fee of Rs.6.013 million was achieved as compared to Rs.1.36 million of the previous comparable quarter. After tax profit stood at Rs.3.76 million translating into 3.3 times increase over the previous comparable quarter of Rs.1.08 million.
The quarter (July-Sept 2023) also witnessed surge in disbursements which stood at Rs.50.65 million as compared to Rs.43.66 million for the previous comparable quarter. As a result of major shift in selection of clients towards corporate sector and individuals having sound financial standing and repayment capacity, risk profile of your Modaraba has improved considerably thereby restricting accruals of any fresh NPLs to the portfolio.
Asset base of your Modaraba as at 30th September, 2023 stood at Rs.394.289 million with an equity of Rs.324.546 million after incorporating unrealized loss of Rs.5.725 million on share portfolio.
Your management is vigorously following up cases in litigation and hope to achieve final settlement of cases which are at an advance stage of the legal process.
EARNING PER CERTIFICATE
Earnings per certificate of your Modaraba works out to Rs.0.13 for the period ended 30th September, 2023.
Financial year 2023-24 has commenced on a positive note with regard to the performance of your Modaraba, every effort shall be made to achieve further progress and growth in business operations and profitability.
For and on behalf of Trust Modaraba
30th October, 2023.
DIRECTOR
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
September 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
ASSETS
Note
------------------Rupees-----------------
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
4
10,754,441
7,403,438
Investments
15,199,361
23,673,280
Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables
5
11,959,672
9,252,174
Murabaha finances - secured
6
32,538,031
33,138,031
Ijarah rental receivables - secured
3,675,838
2,797,830
Current portion of long term murabaha finances
7
47,172,909
54,965,658
Musharakah finances (secured - considered good)
8
17,908,426
16,399,135
Current portion of diminishing musharakah finances
9
21,665,728
15,004,620
Income tax refundable
1,142,558
1,840,370
Assets classified as held for sale
162,016,964
164,474,536
8,625,000
8,625,000
Total current assets
170,641,964
173,099,536
Non-current assets
Murabaha finances
4,251,973
4,078,227
Diminishing musharakah financing
9
81,420,059
62,386,644
Deposits
602,962
602,962
Investments
10
4,477,364
6,271,900
Fixed assets given on lease / ijarah - tangible
11
114,157,131
123,427,562
Fixed assets in own use
12
16,096,939
16,346,263
Intangible asset
13
252,218
155,552
Deferred taxation - net
2,388,431
2,388,431
Total non-current assets
223,647,077
215,657,541
Total assets
394,289,041
388,757,077
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Unclaimed profit distributions
12,830,810
12,831,607
Creditors, accrued and other liabilities
14
4,574,596
1,661,255
Current portion of deferred income on murabaha
1,435,836
2,400,180
Current portion of customers' security deposits
13,391,875
8,936,875
Current portion of lease liabilities against right of use assets
944,980
1,083,251
Total current liabilities
33,178,097
26,913,168
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income on murabaha
595,327
1,012,756
Customers' security deposits
34,668,638
39,380,638
Lease liabilities against right of use assets
1,300,123
1,445,518
Total non-current liabilities
36,564,088
41,838,912
Total liabilities
69,742,185
68,752,080
NET ASSETS
324,546,856
320,004,997
REPRESENTED BY
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
298,000,000
298,000,000
Certificate capital
Reserves
32,272,121
28,506,449
Total equity
330,272,121
326,506,449
Unrealized loss on revaluation of investments
15
(5,725,265)
(6,501,452)
324,546,856
320,004,997
Contingencies and commitments
16
The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.
September
September
2023
2022
Note
-------------Rupees-------------
Income from ijarah - net
17
3,527,987
4,289,845
Profit on murabaha finances
1,280,441
2,414,508
Profit on musharakah finances
7,853,264
1,787,402
Dividend income on equity investments
230,154
1,701,509
Gain / (Loss) on sale of short-term investments
(5,090,352)
(566,866)
Other income
18
391,616
304,566
8,193,110
9,930,964
Provision for doubtful receivables
(1,180,395)
-
Unrealized Gain / (loss) on revaluation of held for-sale-trading investment
8,034,226
805,280
15,046,941
10,736,244
Operating expenses
19
(9,033,604)
(9,371,650)
6,013,337
1,364,594
Modaraba Management Company's fee
(601,334)
(136,459)
Workers' Welfare Fund
(108,240)
(24,563)
Profit before taxation
5,303,763
1,203,572
Taxation
(1,538,091)
(118,604)
Profit for the period
3,765,672
1,084,968
Earnings per certificate - basic and diluted
20
0.13
0.04
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
September
September
2023
2022
Note
-------------------Rupees
----------------
Profit for the period
3,765,672
Other comprehensive income / (loss) :
- Net change in fair value of investments classified as
776,187
'fair value through other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
776,187
Total comprehensive income for the period
4,541,859
CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
(Un-audited)
September 2023 September 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash generated from operations
Cash generated from operations
Decrease / (Increase) in non-current assets:
- Long term murabaha finances
- Long term musharakah finances
(Decrease) / Increase in non-current liabilities:
- Deferred income on murabaha
- Customers security deposits
Purchase of ijarah assets
Long term deposits
Proceeds from disposal of ijarah assets
Income tax paid / deducted
Net cash generated from operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Note ------------------Rupees-----------------
21 13,190,202 23,486,228
7,619,003 10,787,147
(25,485,816) (12,874,956)
(1,381,773) (1,952,048)
220,000 4,229,200
(1,100,000) (20,712,000)
- 398,600
-
888,006
(3,026,954) (203,275)
(9,965,338) 4,046,902
Purchase of owned assets
Purchase of intengible assets
Proceeds from disposal of owned assets
Disposal / (purchase) of investments - net
Dividends received
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment made against lease liability
Loan (repaid) / obtained from a director
Profit distributed to certificate holders
Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
(302,732)
(120,000)
-
13,988,516
140,154
13,705,938
(388,800)
-
(797)
(389,597)
3,351,003
7,403,438
10,754,441
(1,162,172)
-
5,040
1,136,465
1,681,943
1,661,276
(100,257)
-
-
(100,257)
5,607,921
7,690,515
13,298,436
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Certificate
Capital reserves
Revenue reserves
Total
Total
Particulars
capital
Statutory reserve
Accumulated losses
reserves
equity
----------------------------------------------------------
(Rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------
---
Balance as at June 30, 2022
298,000,000
83,785,844
(55,206,290)
28,579,554
326,579,554
Profit for the period
-
-
1,084,967
1,084,967
1,084,967
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
Balance as at September 30, 2022
298,000,000
83,785,844
(54,121,323)
29,664,521
327,664,521
Balance as at July 01, 2023
298,000,000
83,785,844
(55,279,395)
28,506,449
326,506,449
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive loss for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period Balance as at September 30, 2023
-
-
3,765,672
3,765,672
3,765,672
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,765,672
3,765,672
3,765,672
298,000,000
83,785,844
(51,513,723)
32,272,121
330,272,121
