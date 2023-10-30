DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors of Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited, the management company of Trust Modaraba is pleased to present the un-audited financial statements of Trust Modaraba for the quarter ended 30th September, 2023.

ECONOMIC REVIEW

The previous financial year ended with significant pressure on domestic prices, exchange rate, fiscal account and business environment. The challenges along with record high energy and food prices, loss of crops and livestock added further to the woes of the common man. However, since beginning of the current financial year 2023-24, economic situation has shown some signs of recovery due to the measures initiated by the government aimed at improving the near-term economic situation during the current year. The pro-farmer incentives of the government appear to auger well for the agriculture sector as according to initial estimates cotton production is expected to post remarkable growth of almost over 80% over the previous year. During the first quarter of the current financial year, export of services moved positively and depicted increase though marginally by 2%. Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) remained significantly higher than its past six months average of 43,000 points. Strict administrative actions against foreign exchange dealers has also helped in stabilizing the exchange rate.

However, to ensure long term macro-economic stability and growth, careful economic management and deep structural reforms are required to place the Country on a comprehensive and all-inclusive development trajectory. Until then Pakistan economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks.

PERFORMANCE

It is encouraging to report that even under the challenging circumstances, the operating performance of your Modaraba remained positive and growth oriented during the first quarter of the financial year ended on 30th September, 2023 and the key performance indicators registered impressive increase over the preceding comparable quarter.

Income of Rs.12.662 million was achieved from core business operations comprising of Ijarah, Murabahah and Diminishing Musharakah during the quarter under consideration registering an increase of 50% over the comparable period of the previous financial year. In line with the guidance of the Board of Directors to reduce the level of exposure in the stock market, selected scrips were disposed of at optimum value and the liquidity thus generated was deployed in fresh business transactions to good risk clients at attractive rates. The strategy paid dividends as is evident from increase in the income from main components of the business operations. Disposal of shares during the period resulted in reversal of provisions of held against the respective shares and contributed net gain of Rs.2.943 million after adjusting on sale of shares. In line with the prudent portfolio risk management policy of the Modaraba, provision of Rs.1.18 million was made against the classified accounts. Income of the Modaraba after accounting for provisions and unrealized gain/loss on equity portfolio stood at Rs.15.047 million as against Rs.10.736 million of the previous comparable quarter. Every effort was made by your management to minimize the expenditure and despite significant surge in the inflation across the board, operating expenses decreased by 4% to Rs.9.03 million (Rs.9.37 million July-Sept, 2022). After accounting for all the provisions and expenses, profit before management fee of Rs.6.013 million was achieved as compared to Rs.1.36 million of the previous comparable quarter. After tax profit stood at Rs.3.76 million translating into 3.3 times increase over the previous comparable quarter of Rs.1.08 million.

The quarter (July-Sept 2023) also witnessed surge in disbursements which stood at Rs.50.65 million as compared to Rs.43.66 million for the previous comparable quarter. As a result of major shift in selection of clients towards corporate sector and individuals having sound financial standing and repayment capacity, risk profile of your Modaraba has improved considerably thereby restricting accruals of any fresh NPLs to the portfolio.

Asset base of your Modaraba as at 30th September, 2023 stood at Rs.394.289 million with an equity of Rs.324.546 million after incorporating unrealized loss of Rs.5.725 million on share portfolio.

Your management is vigorously following up cases in litigation and hope to achieve final settlement of cases which are at an advance stage of the legal process.

EARNING PER CERTIFICATE

Earnings per certificate of your Modaraba works out to Rs.0.13 for the period ended 30th September, 2023.

Financial year 2023-24 has commenced on a positive note with regard to the performance of your Modaraba, every effort shall be made to achieve further progress and growth in business operations and profitability.

For and on behalf of Trust Modaraba