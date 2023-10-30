Trust Modaraba

Managed By:

Al-Zãmin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited.

QUARTERLY

REPORT

30th September, 2023

www.trustmodaraba.com

CONTENTS

  1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
  2. DIRECTOR'S REPORT
  3. DIRECTOR'S REPORT (URDU)
  4. INTERIM CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
  5. INTERIM CONDENSED PROFIT AND LOSS
  6. INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
  7. INTERIM CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
  1. INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  2. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

MODARABA COMPANY

AI-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq

Chairman

Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry

Chief Executive

Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi

Director

Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi

Director

Mr. Mohammad Yasin

Director

Mr. Sohail Ansar

Director

Dr. Mrs. Namoos Baquar

Director

MANAGEMENT

Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry

Chief Executive

Ms. Hamida Aqeel

Chief Operating Officer/Company Secretary

Mr. Shiraz Butt

Chief Financial Officer

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi

Chairman

Mr. Mian Sheikh Arshad Farooq

Member

Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Ahmed Rizvi

Member

Mr. Mohammad Yasin

Member

Ms. Hamida Aqeel

Secretary to the committee

HUMAN RESOURCE COMMITTEE

Mr. Muhammad Yasin

Chaiman

Mr. Syed Etrat Hussain Rizvi

Member

Dr. Mrs. Namoos Baquar

Member

Mr. Basheer Ahmed Chowdry

Member

Ms. Hamida Aqeel

Secretary to the committee

INTERNAL AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

Chartered Accountants

AUDITORS OF THE MODARABA

Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman.

Chartered Accountants

BANKER

Meezan Bank Limited

LEGAL ADVISORS

Holscott International

S&B Durrani Law Assoicates

REGISTERED OFFICE/PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 104-106,Kassam Court, BC-9, Block-5,Clifton, Karachi-75600Telephone: 021-35876651,35876652

Fax: 021-35870408 Web: trustmodaraba.com

Email: info@trustmodaraba.com

REGIONAL OFFICE

320, 3rd Floor, Garden Heights, 8-Aibak Block, New Garden Town, Lahore Telephone: 042-35941957-8 Fax: 042 35866513

REGISTRARS

Hameed Majeed Associates (Private) Limited

1st Floor, H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore Telephone: 042- 37235081-2 Fax: 042-37358817

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Board of Directors of Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited, the management company of Trust Modaraba is pleased to present the un-audited financial statements of Trust Modaraba for the quarter ended 30th September, 2023.

ECONOMIC REVIEW

The previous financial year ended with significant pressure on domestic prices, exchange rate, fiscal account and business environment. The challenges along with record high energy and food prices, loss of crops and livestock added further to the woes of the common man. However, since beginning of the current financial year 2023-24, economic situation has shown some signs of recovery due to the measures initiated by the government aimed at improving the near-term economic situation during the current year. The pro-farmer incentives of the government appear to auger well for the agriculture sector as according to initial estimates cotton production is expected to post remarkable growth of almost over 80% over the previous year. During the first quarter of the current financial year, export of services moved positively and depicted increase though marginally by 2%. Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) remained significantly higher than its past six months average of 43,000 points. Strict administrative actions against foreign exchange dealers has also helped in stabilizing the exchange rate.

However, to ensure long term macro-economic stability and growth, careful economic management and deep structural reforms are required to place the Country on a comprehensive and all-inclusive development trajectory. Until then Pakistan economy will remain vulnerable to domestic and external shocks.

PERFORMANCE

It is encouraging to report that even under the challenging circumstances, the operating performance of your Modaraba remained positive and growth oriented during the first quarter of the financial year ended on 30th September, 2023 and the key performance indicators registered impressive increase over the preceding comparable quarter.

Income of Rs.12.662 million was achieved from core business operations comprising of Ijarah, Murabahah and Diminishing Musharakah during the quarter under consideration registering an increase of 50% over the comparable period of the previous financial year. In line with the guidance of the Board of Directors to reduce the level of exposure in the stock market, selected scrips were disposed of at optimum value and the liquidity thus generated was deployed in fresh business transactions to good risk clients at attractive rates. The strategy paid dividends as is evident from increase in the income from main components of the business operations. Disposal of shares during the period resulted in reversal of provisions of held against the respective shares and contributed net gain of Rs.2.943 million after adjusting on sale of shares. In line with the prudent portfolio risk management policy of the Modaraba, provision of Rs.1.18 million was made against the classified accounts. Income of the Modaraba after accounting for provisions and unrealized gain/loss on equity portfolio stood at Rs.15.047 million as against Rs.10.736 million of the previous comparable quarter. Every effort was made by your management to minimize the expenditure and despite significant surge in the inflation across the board, operating expenses decreased by 4% to Rs.9.03 million (Rs.9.37 million July-Sept, 2022). After accounting for all the provisions and expenses, profit before management fee of Rs.6.013 million was achieved as compared to Rs.1.36 million of the previous comparable quarter. After tax profit stood at Rs.3.76 million translating into 3.3 times increase over the previous comparable quarter of Rs.1.08 million.

The quarter (July-Sept 2023) also witnessed surge in disbursements which stood at Rs.50.65 million as compared to Rs.43.66 million for the previous comparable quarter. As a result of major shift in selection of clients towards corporate sector and individuals having sound financial standing and repayment capacity, risk profile of your Modaraba has improved considerably thereby restricting accruals of any fresh NPLs to the portfolio.

Asset base of your Modaraba as at 30th September, 2023 stood at Rs.394.289 million with an equity of Rs.324.546 million after incorporating unrealized loss of Rs.5.725 million on share portfolio.

Your management is vigorously following up cases in litigation and hope to achieve final settlement of cases which are at an advance stage of the legal process.

EARNING PER CERTIFICATE

Earnings per certificate of your Modaraba works out to Rs.0.13 for the period ended 30th September, 2023.

Financial year 2023-24 has commenced on a positive note with regard to the performance of your Modaraba, every effort shall be made to achieve further progress and growth in business operations and profitability.

For and on behalf of Trust Modaraba

30th October, 2023.

DIRECTOR

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

September 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

ASSETS

Note

------------------Rupees-----------------

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

4

10,754,441

7,403,438

Investments

15,199,361

23,673,280

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables

5

11,959,672

9,252,174

Murabaha finances - secured

6

32,538,031

33,138,031

Ijarah rental receivables - secured

3,675,838

2,797,830

Current portion of long term murabaha finances

7

47,172,909

54,965,658

Musharakah finances (secured - considered good)

8

17,908,426

16,399,135

Current portion of diminishing musharakah finances

9

21,665,728

15,004,620

Income tax refundable

1,142,558

1,840,370

Assets classified as held for sale

162,016,964

164,474,536

8,625,000

8,625,000

Total current assets

170,641,964

173,099,536

Non-current assets

Murabaha finances

4,251,973

4,078,227

Diminishing musharakah financing

9

81,420,059

62,386,644

Deposits

602,962

602,962

Investments

10

4,477,364

6,271,900

Fixed assets given on lease / ijarah - tangible

11

114,157,131

123,427,562

Fixed assets in own use

12

16,096,939

16,346,263

Intangible asset

13

252,218

155,552

Deferred taxation - net

2,388,431

2,388,431

Total non-current assets

223,647,077

215,657,541

Total assets

394,289,041

388,757,077

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Unclaimed profit distributions

12,830,810

12,831,607

Creditors, accrued and other liabilities

14

4,574,596

1,661,255

Current portion of deferred income on murabaha

1,435,836

2,400,180

Current portion of customers' security deposits

13,391,875

8,936,875

Current portion of lease liabilities against right of use assets

944,980

1,083,251

Total current liabilities

33,178,097

26,913,168

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income on murabaha

595,327

1,012,756

Customers' security deposits

34,668,638

39,380,638

Lease liabilities against right of use assets

1,300,123

1,445,518

Total non-current liabilities

36,564,088

41,838,912

Total liabilities

69,742,185

68,752,080

NET ASSETS

324,546,856

320,004,997

REPRESENTED BY

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

298,000,000

298,000,000

Certificate capital

Reserves

32,272,121

28,506,449

Total equity

330,272,121

326,506,449

Unrealized loss on revaluation of investments

15

(5,725,265)

(6,501,452)

324,546,856

320,004,997

Contingencies and commitments

16

The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CONDENSED INTERIM PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

September

September

2023

2022

Note

-------------Rupees-------------

Income from ijarah - net

17

3,527,987

4,289,845

Profit on murabaha finances

1,280,441

2,414,508

Profit on musharakah finances

7,853,264

1,787,402

Dividend income on equity investments

230,154

1,701,509

Gain / (Loss) on sale of short-term investments

(5,090,352)

(566,866)

Other income

18

391,616

304,566

8,193,110

9,930,964

Provision for doubtful receivables

(1,180,395)

-

Unrealized Gain / (loss) on revaluation of held for-sale-trading investment

8,034,226

805,280

15,046,941

10,736,244

Operating expenses

19

(9,033,604)

(9,371,650)

6,013,337

1,364,594

Modaraba Management Company's fee

(601,334)

(136,459)

Workers' Welfare Fund

(108,240)

(24,563)

Profit before taxation

5,303,763

1,203,572

Taxation

(1,538,091)

(118,604)

Profit for the period

3,765,672

1,084,968

Earnings per certificate - basic and diluted

20

0.13

0.04

The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

September

September

2023

2022

Note

-------------------Rupees

----------------

Profit for the period

3,765,672

Other comprehensive income / (loss) :

- Net change in fair value of investments classified as

776,187

'fair value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

776,187

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,541,859

The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

1,084,968

(275,748)

(275,748)

809,220

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CONDENSED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

(Un-audited)

September 2023 September 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash generated from operations

Cash generated from operations

Decrease / (Increase) in non-current assets:

  • Long term murabaha finances
  • Long term musharakah finances

(Decrease) / Increase in non-current liabilities:

  • Deferred income on murabaha
  • Customers security deposits

Purchase of ijarah assets

Long term deposits

Proceeds from disposal of ijarah assets

Income tax paid / deducted

Net cash generated from operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Note ------------------Rupees-----------------

21 13,190,202 23,486,228

7,619,003 10,787,147

(25,485,816) (12,874,956)

(1,381,773) (1,952,048)

220,000 4,229,200

(1,100,000) (20,712,000)

  • 398,600
  • 888,006
    (3,026,954) (203,275)

(9,965,338) 4,046,902

Purchase of owned assets

Purchase of intengible assets

Proceeds from disposal of owned assets

Disposal / (purchase) of investments - net

Dividends received

Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payment made against lease liability

Loan (repaid) / obtained from a director

Profit distributed to certificate holders

Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

(302,732)

(120,000)

-

13,988,516

140,154

13,705,938

(388,800)

-

(797)

(389,597)

3,351,003

7,403,438

10,754,441

(1,162,172)

-

5,040

1,136,465

1,681,943

1,661,276

(100,257)

-

-

(100,257)

5,607,921

7,690,515

13,298,436

The annexed notes from 1 to 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Certificate

Capital reserves

Revenue reserves

Total

Total

Particulars

capital

Statutory reserve

Accumulated losses

reserves

equity

----------------------------------------------------------

(Rupees) ---------------------------------------------------------

---

Balance as at June 30, 2022

298,000,000

83,785,844

(55,206,290)

28,579,554

326,579,554

Profit for the period

-

-

1,084,967

1,084,967

1,084,967

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

Balance as at September 30, 2022

298,000,000

83,785,844

(54,121,323)

29,664,521

327,664,521

Balance as at July 01, 2023

298,000,000

83,785,844

(55,279,395)

28,506,449

326,506,449

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive loss for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period Balance as at September 30, 2023

-

-

3,765,672

3,765,672

3,765,672

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,765,672

3,765,672

3,765,672

298,000,000

83,785,844

(51,513,723)

32,272,121

330,272,121

The annexed notes from 1 to 24 form an integral part of these financial statements.

For Al-Zamin Modaraba Management (Private) Limited

(Modaraba Management Company)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

