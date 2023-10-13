TRUST SECURITIES & BROKERAGE LIMITED
BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST
Ballot Paper for the Special Business at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 02:15 pm at the Registered Office of the Company located at Suite No. 401, 4th Floor, Business & Finance Centre, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Contact details of Chairperson, where ballot paper may be sent:
Business Address: The Chairperson, Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited at Suite No. 401, 4th Floor, Business & Finance Centre, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.
Email Address: info@tsbl.com.pk
Name of shareholder/joint shareholder(s):
Registered Address:
Folio/CDC Participant/Investor ID with sub- account No.
Number of shares held
CNIC/Passport No.(in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)
Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)
Name of Authorized Signatory:
CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized
Signatory (copy to be attached)
I/We hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Resolutions through postal ballot by giving my/our assent or dissent by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:
I/We Assent to
I/We Dissent to
Nature & Description of Resolutions
the Resolutions
the Resolutions
(For)
(Against)
AGENDA N O . 4
"RESOLVED THAT, the consent and approval of the Members of Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate Annual Audited Financial Statements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink as part of the notice of Annual General meeting".
"FURTHER RESLOVED THAT, Chief Executive Officer or the Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds, and things, take or cause to be taken any action as may be necessary, incidental or consequential to give effect to this resolution".
Notes:
- Duly filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairperson of Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited at above-mentioned postal or email address.
- Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
- Postal ballot forms should reach the Chairperson of the meeting within business hours on or before 26thOctober, 2023. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
- Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
- Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
- This postal Poll paper is also available for download from the website athttps://www.tsbl.com.pk.Shareholders may download the ballot paper from website or use the same ballot paper published in newspapers.
Signature of Shareholder(s)/Proxy Holder(s)/Authorized Signatory (In case of corporate entity, please affix company stamp).
Place:
Dated:
