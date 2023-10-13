TRUST SECURITIES & BROKERAGE LIMITED

BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

Ballot Paper for the Special Business at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 02:15 pm at the Registered Office of the Company located at Suite No. 401, 4th Floor, Business & Finance Centre, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Contact details of Chairperson, where ballot paper may be sent:

Business Address: The Chairperson, Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited at Suite No. 401, 4th Floor, Business & Finance Centre, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

Email Address: info@tsbl.com.pk

Name of shareholder/joint shareholder(s):

Registered Address:

Folio/CDC Participant/Investor ID with sub- account No.

Number of shares held

CNIC/Passport No.(in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

Name of Authorized Signatory:

CNIC/Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized

Signatory (copy to be attached)

I/We hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Resolutions through postal ballot by giving my/our assent or dissent by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below:

I/We Assent to I/We Dissent to Nature & Description of Resolutions the Resolutions the Resolutions (For) (Against) AGENDA N O . 4

"RESOLVED THAT, the consent and approval of the Members of Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate Annual Audited Financial Statements to its members through QR enabled code and weblink as part of the notice of Annual General meeting".

"FURTHER RESLOVED THAT, Chief Executive Officer or the Company Secretary, singly or jointly, be and are hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds, and things, take or cause to be taken any action as may be necessary, incidental or consequential to give effect to this resolution".