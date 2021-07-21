Log in
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY

TrustCo Bank NY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Form 8-K)

07/21/2021
Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On July 21, 2021, TrustCo Bank Corp NY ('TrustCo') issued a press release with results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Attached is a copy of the press release labeled as Exhibit 99(a).

Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibits
Press release dated July 21, 2021 for the period ending June 30, 2021, regarding quarterly results.
Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

TrustCo Bank Corporation published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 177 M - -
Net income 2021 55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 637 M 637 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 820
Free-Float 93,8%
Robert Joseph McCormick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Ozimek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin Michael Curley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas O'Rourke Maggs Independent Director
Anthony James Marinello Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY-0.90%682
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.82%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.35%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066