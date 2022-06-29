Short-Form Announcement: Trustco Group Holdings Limited - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 28 February 2022

Revenue decreased by 76% to NAD 51.6 million from NAD 213.4 million in the Corresponding Period.

Profit before tax increased to NAD 578.6 million from a loss before tax of NAD 291.4 million in the Corresponding Period.

Headline earnings increased to NAD 26.8 million from a headline loss of NAD 264.2 million in the Corresponding Period.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased to 1.70 cents from headline loss per share (HLPS) of 16.82 cents in the Corresponding Period.

Basic earnings increased to NAD 578.6 million from the basic loss of NAD 265.4 million in the Corresponding Period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to 36.63 cents from the loss per share (LPS) of 16.89 cents in the Corresponding Period.

Net Asset Value per share increased to NAD 4.13 per share from NAD 1.48 per share in the 31 August 2021 Audited Results.