Trustco : 1 December 2021 – SENS Announcement non binding advisory vote

NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE

Trustco Shareholders (Shareholders) are referred to the announcements released on SENS on 23 November 2021 in terms whereof Shareholders were advised of the dismissal of Trustco's application for reconsideration by the Financial Services Tribunal in South Africa.

Shareholders are reminded that, as per the Companies Act of Namibia, Act 28 of 2004 and the principles of the King IV Report, the Trustco Board of Directors (the Board) is responsible and accountable to Shareholders for the preparation and presentation of financial statements and to ensure that the financial statement are prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Board cannot abdicate this responsibility, especially when the outcome would contradict the Group's appointed professional advisors.

Trustco's professional advisors confirmed that the dismissal of its application for reconsideration puts the Board in an untenable position whereby the Board is instructed by the JSE, which is only one of the three stock exchanges Trustco is listed on, to report in a manner that would not be in compliance with IFRS. The JSE directive contradicts both the Board's considered opinion and the advice of its professional advisors. Trustco reserves its rights herein.