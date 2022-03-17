Log in
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Trustco : 17 March 2022 – RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors of Trustco advises that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 17 March 2022 ("AGM"), all the resolutions, as set out in the Integrated Annual Report distributed to shareholders on 31 January 2022, were duly approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present and voting.

Shareholders are advised that:

  • there were 1 616 038 581 shares in issue as at the date of the AGM;
  • the total number of shares that were present in person/represented by proxy at the AGM was 1 097 072 841 shares being 67.89% of the total number of shares in issue and 69.90% net of treasury shares.
  • Abstentions are represented below as a percentage of total number of shares in issue while the shares voted for and against are represented below as a percentage of the shares voted.

Resolution

Shares voted for

Shares voted against

Shares abstained

1

Approval of AFS and reports for financial year

1 096 991 667

6 100

75 074

ended 31 August 2021

99.99%

0%

0%

2

2.1) To determine that the company may appoint a

1 096 991 667

6 100

75 074

maximum number of 12 directors

99.99%

0.00%

0%

2.2) to re-appoint Advocate Raymond Heathcote

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

independent as non-executive director

99.94%

0.05%

0%

2.3) to appoint Mr Richard Marney as independent

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

non-executive director

99.94%

0.05%

0%

2.4) to apoint Ms Janene van den Heever as

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

independent non-executive director

99.94%

0.05%

0%

3

To re-appoint Nexia SAB&T as independent group

1 096 991 667

6 100

75 074

external auditors

99.99%

0.00%

0%

4

4.1) To appoint Mr Winton Geyser as chairman of

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

the ARC

99.94%

0.05%

0%

4.2) To appoint Mr Richard Marney as member of

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

the ARC

99.94%

0.05%

0%

4.3) To appoint Mr Tom Newton as member of the

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

ARC

99.94%

0.05%

0%

5

5.1) Non-binding advisory endorsement of the

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

company's remuneration policy

99.94%

0.05%

0%

5.2) Non-binding advisory endorsement of the

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

company's remuneration implementation policy

99.94%

0.05%

0%

6

6.1) To approve the remuneration of the non-

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

executive directors for the period 1 September

99.94%

0.05%

0%

2021 to 31 January 2022

6.2) To approve the remuneration of the non-

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

executive directors for the period 1 February 2022

99.94%

0.05%

0%

to 31 August 2022

7

To approve the control of authorised but unissued

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

ordinary shares

99.94%

0.05%

0%

8

To approve the general authority to issue shares

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

99.94%

0.05%

0%

9

To approve the issue of options or convertible

1 096 461 667

536 100

75 074

instruments for cash

99.94%

0.05%

0%

10

To approve the general authority to repurchase

1 096 991 667

6 100

75 074

shares

99.99%

0%

0%

11

To approve directors authority to sign documents

1 096 991 667

6 100

75 074

99.99%

0%

0%

Windhoek, Namibia,

17 March 2022

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J.P Galda & Co - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
