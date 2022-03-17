Trustco : 17 March 2022 – RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors of Trustco advises that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 17 March 2022 ("AGM"), all the resolutions, as set out in the Integrated Annual Report distributed to shareholders on 31 January 2022, were duly approved by the requisite majority of shareholders present and voting.

Shareholders are advised that: