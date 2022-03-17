Trustco : 17 March 2022 – RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

|
Resolution
Shares voted for
Shares voted against
Shares abstained
1
Approval of AFS and reports for financial year
1 096 991 667
6 100
75 074
ended 31 August 2021
99.99%
0%
0%
2
2.1) To determine that the company may appoint a
1 096 991 667
6 100
75 074
maximum number of 12 directors
99.99%
0.00%
0%
2.2) to re-appoint Advocate Raymond Heathcote
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
independent as non-executive director
99.94%
0.05%
0%
2.3) to appoint Mr Richard Marney as independent
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
non-executive director
99.94%
0.05%
0%
2.4) to apoint Ms Janene van den Heever as
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
independent non-executive director
99.94%
0.05%
0%
3
To re-appoint Nexia SAB&T as independent group
1 096 991 667
6 100
75 074
external auditors
99.99%
0.00%
0%
4
4.1) To appoint Mr Winton Geyser as chairman of
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
the ARC
99.94%
0.05%
0%
4.2) To appoint Mr Richard Marney as member of
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
the ARC
99.94%
0.05%
0%
4.3) To appoint Mr Tom Newton as member of the
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
ARC
99.94%
0.05%
0%
5
5.1) Non-binding advisory endorsement of the
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
company's remuneration policy
99.94%
0.05%
0%
5.2) Non-binding advisory endorsement of the
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
company's remuneration implementation policy
99.94%
0.05%
0%
|
6.1) To approve the remuneration of the non-
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
executive directors for the period 1 September
99.94%
0.05%
0%
6.2) To approve the remuneration of the non-
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
executive directors for the period 1 February 2022
99.94%
0.05%
0%
7
To approve the control of authorised but unissued
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
ordinary shares
99.94%
0.05%
0%
8
To approve the general authority to issue shares
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
99.94%
0.05%
0%
9
To approve the issue of options or convertible
1 096 461 667
536 100
75 074
instruments for cash
99.94%
0.05%
0%
10
To approve the general authority to repurchase
1 096 991 667
6 100
75 074
shares
99.99%
0%
0%
