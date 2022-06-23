Trustco : 23 June 2022 – SENS Announcement Renewal of Cautionary

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement dated 11 October 2021 and the subsequent renewals of such cautionary announcement regarding the agreement ("Management Agreement") entered into between Next Capital Ltd ("Next") and Trustco in terms of which Next has been appointed to provide the management services to Trustco, for which Next shall earn a fee from Trustco for the provision of such services ("Management Fee").

Shareholders are advised that as certain of the information as set out in paragraph 11.20 of the Listings Requirements has not been disseminated, shareholders are accordingly advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in Trustco securities until all the information required to be disseminated as per paragraph 11.20 of the Listings Requirements has been published on SENS.

Windhoek, Namibia,

23 June 2022

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited