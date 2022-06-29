Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Namibia
  NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  Trustco Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    TUC   NA000A0RF067

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TUC)
  Report
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-27
0.8900 ZAR   -7.29%
Trustco : 29 June 2022 – SENS Announcement Update on GCR

06/29/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

GLOBAL CREDIT RATING ANNOUNCEMENT

Trustco Shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that Trustco has since 2012 engaged the Global Credit Rating Company ("GCR") to perform a credit rating on the group. The initial engagement was concluded as part of Trustco's listed domestic medium term note programme totaling NAD 1 billion ("the programme"). Subsequently, the programme was concluded and has been repaid. As a result, the need for a credit rating became redundant.

Trustco wish to thank the GCR for its professional service during the tenure.

Windhoek, Namibia,

29 June 2022

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J.P Galda & Co - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 347 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2021 -951 M -59,4 M -59,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 863 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 397 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,61x
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 663
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trustco Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Quinton van Rooyen CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Floors Jacobus Abrahams Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Raymond Heathcote Chairman
David W. Swindon Chief Information Officer
Riaan Bruyns Group Head-Compliance, Risk & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.80%87
CHUBB LIMITED0.57%82 820
ALLIANZ SE-11.82%78 016
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-8.57%77 774
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.47%64 808
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-30.73%22 890