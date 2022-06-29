Trustco : 29 June 2022 – SENS Announcement Update on GCR

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

GLOBAL CREDIT RATING ANNOUNCEMENT

Trustco Shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that Trustco has since 2012 engaged the Global Credit Rating Company ("GCR") to perform a credit rating on the group. The initial engagement was concluded as part of Trustco's listed domestic medium term note programme totaling NAD 1 billion ("the programme"). Subsequently, the programme was concluded and has been repaid. As a result, the need for a credit rating became redundant.

Trustco wish to thank the GCR for its professional service during the tenure.

Windhoek, Namibia,

29 June 2022

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek