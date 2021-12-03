Log in
Trustco : 3 December 2021 – SENS Announcement Reminder of Online Session on Non Binding Vote

12/03/2021 | 12:42pm EST
TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) JSE share code: TTO

NSX share code: TUC

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Group")

REMINDER OF ONLINE SESSION WITH MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS ON NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE

Trustco Shareholders (Shareholders) are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 1 December 2021 in terms whereof minority Shareholders were invited to attend an interactive online session with the independent non-executive chairman of the Board, the Audit and Risk Committee Chairman and the Group Financial Director to discuss the key matters set out in the abovementioned SENS announcement.

All minority Shareholders are encouraged to attend the online session. Shareholders are advised that 76.66% of all eligible minority shareholders have already confirmed their attendance to the online session.

Shareholders who want to attend the online session must provide the company secretary with their details (Full name, name under which shares are registered, number of shares and email address) by sending an email to komada@tgh.nabefore 10h00 Central African Time (08h00 UTC) on the 6th of December 2021.

The online session will be held on the 6th of December 2021 at 12h00 Central African Time (10h00 UTC).

Windhoek, Namibia,

3 December 2021

Komada Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Company Secretary and Investor Relations Services to Trustco Group Holdings Limited

JSE Sponsor

Vunani Corporate Finance - Johannesburg

NSX Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited - Windhoek

OTCQX Sponsor

J.P Galda & Co - New York

Disclaimer

Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
