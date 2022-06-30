Trustco : 30 June 2022 – SENS Announcement Cautionary Announcement on Resources Transaction

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia

(Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa

(External registration number 2009/002634/10)

NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

OTCQX share code: TSCHY

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067

("Trustco" or "Company")

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT: OPTION ON A POSSIBLE EQUITY TRANSACTION WITH AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY TO TAKE UP TO A 70% SHAREHOLDING IN MEYA MINING ("MEYA") FOR A TOTAL SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT OF UP TO USD 50 MILLION.

Trustco shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that Trustco Resources (Mauritius) ("Trustco Resources") a 100% owned subsidiary of Trustco Resources (Proprietary) Limited and Meya a 65% owned subsidiary of Trustco Resources, Germinate (SL) Limited ("Germinate") a 35% shareholder of Meya and an independent third party ("the Parties") received a term sheet ("Term sheet") in terms of which an independent third party shall obtain an option to subscribe for such a number of shares ("Subscription Shares") in Meya that it shall have an option to become a shareholder in Meya for up to a 70% for a maximum subscription amount of USD 50 million ("the Subscription Transaction").

It is important to note that the Term Sheet is subject to the necessary board and regulatory approvals, completion of due diligence and conclusion of definitive agreements. Shareholders are advised that it is envisaged that the agreements would be finalised at the end of July 2022.